First nine months of 2024: India faced 255 days of extreme weather crisis

VIZAG: India experienced extreme weather events on 93% of days from January to September this year. A recent report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), titled ‘State of Extreme Weather 2024’, reveals the rise in the frequency and severity of these events due to climate change, which impacted millions across the country.

In the first nine months, extreme weather events occurred on 255 out of 274 days, affecting nearly every state. The events—ranging from heat and cold waves to cyclones, lightning, heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides—resulted in 3,238 fatalities, damaged 235,862 houses and buildings, affected 3.2 million hectares of crops, and killed approximately 9,457 livestock.

The report compared this year’s figures to the same period in 2023, when extreme weather events were recorded on 235 days. In 2023, the events led to 2,923 deaths, impacted 1.84 million hectares of crops, damaged 80,293 houses, and led to 92,519 livestock deaths.

According to the report, 2024 set multiple climate records. January was India’s ninth driest since 1901, while February registered the country’s second-highest minimum temperature in 123 years. May saw the fourth-highest mean temperature on record, and the months of July, August, and September all posted their highest minimum temperatures since 1901. In Northwest India, January was the second driest month, while July had the region’s second-highest minimum temperature.

In the Southern Peninsula, February was the hottest on record, followed by an exceptionally dry and hot March and April. However, July brought a 36.5% surplus in rainfall, along with the second-highest minimum temperature recorded in August.