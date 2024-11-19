Anti-inflammation diet can help in losing those extra pounds

BENGALURU: Many people focus on weight loss, but often overlook a hidden factor that can make it harder to shed pounds - inflammation. An anti-inflammatory diet, which includes foods that reduce swelling and promote overall health, can play a crucial role in weight management.

The diet, which not only helps with weight loss but also promotes long-term well-being, gained significant attention recently after actress Vidya Balan shared how it helped her in her weight loss journey.

Experts highlighted that an anti-inflammatory diet works by focusing on foods that reduce swelling and inflammation in the body. Inflammation happens when the body’s immune system reacts to injury or infection, but sometimes it can last too long and cause health issues like joint pain, heart disease, or even diabetes. The foods in an anti-inflammatory diet help calm this ongoing inflammation, which can lead to better health and improved energy.

Doctors stress that people often focus on weight loss because they believe that losing weight will solve many health problems, but fail to realise that inflammation can play a big role in weight gain and loss. Chronic inflammation can slow down the body’s metabolism, making it harder to burn fat. It can also trigger cravings for unhealthy foods, which makes it even harder to stick to a weight loss plan, experts say.

To understand the diet’s effectiveness, it is essential to grasp the concept of inflammation, says Dr Karthigai Selvi A, HOD – department of clinical nutrition and dietetics at Gleneagles BGS Hospitals, Bengaluru.

There are two types - acute inflammation, which is the body’s natural response to an infection or injury, which resolves on its own; and systemic inflammation which affects the entire body and is linked to chronic conditions like obesity.