INTERVIEW | Obesity raises the risk of metabolic disorders: Dr Hareesh Kumar

One factor that accelerates genetic tendencies leading to metabolic disorders early is a diabetogenic environment that contributes to the development of diabetes. When we eat a lot of fatty and oily food and reduce physical activity, we gain weight which leads to high diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, says Dr Hareesh Kumar, HOD of Endocrinology and Podiatry at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, in an interview with Anna Jose. Edited excerpts:
How are metabolism and ageing related?
Metabolism is a normal body process that keeps humans alive. If it is hindered or corrupted in anyway, it will affect life span and also make people age faster. There is a clear link between these two.
How do metabolic disorders lead to early ageing?
The common metabolic disorders are obesity, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or hypercholesterolemia. All of these target the heart and eventually result in heart disease. Obesity is the foundation for all metabolic disorders. For example, obesity will cause so many lifestyle problems. When an individual becomes obese, there will be mobility-related problems, causing pain in the knees and joints—which we face in the later stages of life. It also leads to psychological issues.
These complications may affect the cardiovascular system as well. Also, if you are a smoker, there is an added risk. When these conditions together cause blockages in the arteries and blood vessels of the legs, heart, and brain, we may age faster, mentally and intellectually. It may lead to memory issues and mild strokes affecting the brain and intellectual skills. It causes ageing in different ways. Death is also premature in this group of people. If you do not have these problems, the risk of developing heart disease is less.
What precautions can be taken against such disorders?
When we talk about metabolic disorders, there are two components. The first is genetic - most people genetically get obese because of family history and the presence of diabetes. This group is predisposed to developing diabetes and obesity. Another factor that brings out genetic tendencies early is a diabetogenic environment that contributes to the development of diabetes.
When we eat a lot of fatty and oily food, we gain weight and may start getting high diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, etc. Today we find many people are affected by diseases like diabetes and obesity at a much younger age. Earlier, there were only a few who used to develop early diabetes, that too because of a significant family history. But otherwise, the majority of people used to develop diabetes in their 50s or 60s. Now it is in the 30s or 40s or even in their 20s.
How can metabolic complications be prevented?
Even if we have a genetic predisposition, we can prevent metabolic complications through regular exercise, eating healthy food, and avoiding putting on weight. If you lead a healthy lifestyle and control stress, then the likelihood of these diseases can be delayed. If you put on too much weight even when there is no genetic predisposition, there are chances of developing the rest of the complications. We need to have a healthy diet and exercise from an early age and learn to cope with stress. Once you become stressed, your blood pressure and sugar levels goes up.
Are metabolic complications reversible?
Yes. With early treatment and lifestyle modifications, the condition can be reversed. However, there is a lack of awareness. Once I met a patient who had to control diabetes before having knee replacement surgery. We started some aggressive measures for weight reduction and control of obesity. She lost around 12kg in three months and became more mobile, and her pain was also reduced. Later, the doctor told her that she did not need surgery and that the situation could be managed with physiotherapy.