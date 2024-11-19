INTERVIEW | Obesity raises the risk of metabolic disorders: Dr Hareesh Kumar

A

The common metabolic disorders are obesity, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or hypercholesterolemia. All of these target the heart and eventually result in heart disease. Obesity is the foundation for all metabolic disorders. For example, obesity will cause so many lifestyle problems. When an individual becomes obese, there will be mobility-related problems, causing pain in the knees and joints—which we face in the later stages of life. It also leads to psychological issues.

These complications may affect the cardiovascular system as well. Also, if you are a smoker, there is an added risk. When these conditions together cause blockages in the arteries and blood vessels of the legs, heart, and brain, we may age faster, mentally and intellectually. It may lead to memory issues and mild strokes affecting the brain and intellectual skills. It causes ageing in different ways. Death is also premature in this group of people. If you do not have these problems, the risk of developing heart disease is less.