Spread of Mpox under control

CHENNAI: In the fourth week of September, a man in his early 30s, accompanied by his wife, came to the outpatient department (OPD) of the general medicine department at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam. He had arrived from the UAE. He presented with symptoms resembling chickenpox—fever, chills, and rash. However, upon closer examination, the blisters did not match the typical appearance of chickenpox.

“The presentation was somewhere between smallpox and chickenpox, but we knew the lesions were something different,” said Dr Sunny P Orathel, the medical superintendent. The key clue that led the medical team to suspect mpox was the presence of swollen lymph nodes. This, combined with the patient’s unusual symptoms and travel history, pointed to a possible case of mpox, a viral infection that had recently been reported in the region.

The hospital had been on high alert after a confirmed case of mpox emerged in Malappuram just a week prior. The hospital’s epidemiology team had briefed doctors on global communicable diseases, and this knowledge helped them recognise the signs of the virus early. A dermatologist was consulted, and she too suspected mpox based on the clinical presentation. If confirmed, this would be the second case of mpox in Kerala and the third in India in the recent outbreak.

Before confirming the diagnosis, the doctors decided to take precautionary steps and immediately moved the patient and his wife to an isolation facility. She had recently visited her husband a week earlier in the UAE, but as she was asymptomatic, there was no need to place them in separate rooms. Her presence provided emotional support to the patient during his difficult ordeal, said Dr Orathel.