Hampi’s scarlet story

If you have travelled to Hampi, your adventures must have introduced you to iconic sites like the Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, Matanga Hill and others.

Engulfed in greenery with hills surrounding the area, nature’s vastness in Hampi, along with its heritage sites, are a few of the major reasons why the town has amassed so many travellers from around the globe.

During our recent visit to this town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, we witnessed a remarkable achievement in the realm of art, culture, and fashion. We saw all these worlds converging into the popular international showcase, The Red Dress Project. Nestled next to the JSW Vidyanagar Township, the Hampi Art Labs has been housing the iconic Red Dress for the past few days, marking the return of the iconic Red Dress in South India.

A brainchild of British artiste Kirstie Macleod, the Red Dress Project is the amalgamation of embroidered magnificence and a physical manifestation of the voices of people from different corners of the world. The Red Dress which has been embroidered on by 380 embroiderers from 51 countries from around the globe, is truly a sight to behold if you’re in Hampi for the next few days or plan to travel there.

The Red Dress has travelled the world, absorbing the diverse cultures and experiences of its contributors. From Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to Afghan women and skilled artisans of Karnataka, each thread weaves a unique narrative into the fabric of the dress. The vibrant red hue of the dress is not merely a stylistic choice but a powerful symbol. “It has impact and it demands attention.