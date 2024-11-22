AI takes centre stage at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

BENGALURU: From uncovering how artificial intelligence and generative AI reshape different sectors to opportunities and challenges, experts at the Bengaluru Tech Summit BTS decoded the AI wave and the unprecedented job disruption that it will create in future. Defence, fintech, and ecommerce start-up founders explained AI opportunities at different sessions held as part of the BTS, the three-day summit that concluded on Thursday.

The BTS started off with a 23-year-old ‘flying man’ from the UK, Issa Kalfon, taking a flight on the campus wearing a jet suit that was designed by Gravity Industries. This was followed by various sessions including AI for India 2030 that brought together various experts talking about scalable AI models, ethical and accessible AI.

Infosys AI head Balakrishna D R said the IT services industry has a great opportunity with AI and that the industry has powered enterprises making the transformation across the world. He said the Indian IT industries can help the entire world adopt AI. The IT services company recently unveiled small language models that utilise general and industry-specific data.

Wipro executive chairman Rishad Premji stated that the productivity that AI can bring is going to be incredibly powerful and that AI is the most disruptive and profound change the technology industry has ever witnessed.

He also spoke about job losses as he mentioned that ‘the reality is that there are going to be some jobs that will disappear’.