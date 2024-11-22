Google Air View+ real-time hyper-local air quality info to deal with pollution

To tackle Delhi’s pollution issue, Google has introduced Air View+, a comprehensive solution that empowers government authorities and citizens with hyperlocal air quality information. Developed in collaboration with local climate tech firms, Air View+ leverages Google AI to analyze a wide range of data inputs.

How it works

Air View+ adopts an ecosystem-based approach, partnering with local organizations, researchers, and climate action groups to enable real-time hyperlocal air quality monitoring. Climate tech firms Aurassure and Respirer Living Sciences have set up an air quality sensor network in over 150 Indian cities, measuring parameters like PM2.5, PM10, CO2, NO2, Ozone, and VOCs. These sensors are strategically deployed in static locations across cities to maximize population coverage.

Empowering governments and citizens

Air View+ empowers local municipal corporations with hyperlocal air quality data for informed decision-making. Partnering municipalities have seen significant improvements in air quality. For instance, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has witnessed a 50% reduction in air pollution over three years, while Navi Mumbai has planted 300,000 new trees and transitioned to cleaner public transport.

Citizens can now access hyperlocal air quality information on Google Maps, enabling them to take preventative measures for their health. This information is especially crucial for vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues. “Google Air View+ sensors help us pinpoint pollution hotspots and take proactive measures. We’ve seen a 50% improvement in air quality during winters,” said G. Sreekanth, municipal commissioner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shirish Aradwad, additional commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, added that Google Air View+ provides real-time, street-level data. “We’ve planted 300,000 trees and transitioned to cleaner public transport, contributing to cleaner air,” said Aradwad.

Addressing air quality challenges

Google Air View+ represents a significant leap forward in understanding and addressing India’s air quality challenges. By providing actionable insights and empowering citizens, it strives to create a cleaner, healthier environment.