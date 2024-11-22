Wearable device market down by 20 per cent: What went wrong?

NEW DELHI: India’s wearable device market recorded its second consecutive quarterly decline, driven by a slowdown in new product launches and cautious inventory strategies. According to IDC’s latest data, the market for wearable devices—including smartwatches, wristbands, earwear, and fitness trackers—fell by 20.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 38 million units in Q3 2024.

Despite the festive season, subdued consumer demand and inventory adjustments weighed heavily on shipments. For the first time since Q2 2019, the average selling price (ASP) of wearables rose 1.3% y-o-y to $21.3 in Q3 2024, reflecting a shift towards higher-priced models.

Smartwatch shipments plunge

The smartwatch segment experienced the sharpest drop, with shipments falling by 44.8% y-o-y to 9.3 million units. Brands prioritised clearing older inventory during the festive sales period, often through aggressive discounts on e-commerce platforms.

Despite declining volumes, smartwatch ASPs rose slightly by 1.4%, from $25.8 to $26.2. Advanced smartwatches also saw a significant 39.9% y-o-y decline, though their market share improved marginally from 2.4% to 2.6%, suggesting a focus on premium offerings within this segment.

Earwear sees moderate decline

The earwear category saw a 7.5% y-o-y decline, with shipments totaling 28.5 million units. Within this category, Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) products reached a record market share of 73.2%, up from 68.2% a year ago, although TWS shipments declined marginally by 0.7% y-o-y. Other earwear devices, such as tethered and over-ear models, suffered a sharper 22.0% drop, with shipments falling to 7.6 million units.