Conflict and climate displaced 120 million people in 10 years

While countries are locked in a power tussle over climate finance at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP29) in Baku, the least developed countries, especially those facing constant violence and conflict, are crying in despair with a staggering surge in the number of displaced people.

A figure that has nearly doubled in the past decade to exceed 120 million. While the familiar spectre of war and conflict continues to drive millions from their homes, the growing shadow of climate change is becoming an equally potent force of upheaval. For many, the convergence of these crises is inescapable, propelling them from one danger to another.

Take Bahadur Khan, a 60-year-old Afghan refugee whose story exemplifies the grim realities faced by millions. Displaced not once, but three times over the course of his life, Khan’s journey began in the early 1990s when Afghanistan’s civil war forced him and his family to seek safety in neighbouring Pakistan. The respite was short-lived. In 2010, catastrophic monsoon rains swept through Pakistan, submerging their home and leaving Khan scrambling to protect his family. Twelve years later, another monsoon devastated the region, with floodwaters from the Kabul River destroying what little they had rebuilt. Standing amidst the wreckage, Khan described the night his family was uprooted again. “That night was unforgettable as our house was inundated within minutes. We had no other option but to leave at once,” he said.

Khan’s story was captured by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in its report titled “No Escape: On the frontlines of climate change, conflict and forced displacement” released during the COP29.

Khan’s story is not unique. The UNHCR report says millions of displaced people are living in host countries that are themselves grappling with the devastating impacts of climate change. From the arid plains of Chad to the flood-prone camps of Bangladesh, displaced communities are often left with no choice but to rebuild their lives in some of the most climate-vulnerable regions in the world.