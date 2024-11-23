Why sulphur dioxide emission controlled slipped off priority charts

NEW DELHI: India’s national capital region (Delhi-NCR) is back in the news for its hazardous levels of air pollution. It has been the top polluted city in the world for the past many days. With more than half of the households in Delhi-NCR having at least one person suffering from lung illness, the capital is in the midst of a health emergency.

Most people blame the paddy stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, and solid waste burning in Delhi-NCR for the situation. However, a major constituent of the fine particulate matter, PM2.5, has secondary aerosols such as sulphur (SOx), nitrate (NOx) and ammonia (NHx), whose main source is coal-fired thermal power plants (CFTPPs) in Delhi-NCR. A new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) shows that thermal power plants (TPPs) in NCR emit 281 kilotonnes of SO2 annually—16 times more than the 17.8 kilotonnes emitted by burning 8.9 million tonnes of paddy straw. Crop residue burning causes a seasonal spike in Delhi-NCR pollution whereas the TPPs cause persistent year-round pollution. Yet, lopsided action is taken against farmers while TPPs get free-wheeling leniency.

Why control SO2 concentration

SO2 is a significant air pollutant with direct and indirect effects on human health, the environment and climate. It is a precursor to the formation of the fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which has been linked to severe health issues, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Exposure to high levels of SO2 can cause irritation in the eyes, throat and lungs, aggravating conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. Long-term exposure is associated with an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, and premature death. Moreover, SO2 contributes to the formation of acid rain, which can damage ecosystems and harm aquatic life. In 2023, India became the top emitter of SO2. According to an analysis by the CREA, India emitted 6,807 kilotonnes, followed by Turkey (2,206 kilotonnes), Indonesia (2,017 kilotonnes), South Africa (1,705 kilotonnes) and others.

Regulatory control

On December 7, 2015, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued a notification to cut air pollution by reducing the concentration of SOx, NOx and mercury emissions from TPPs. It made it mandatory for thermal power plants to install flue gas desulfurization (FGD) units to curtail the emission of SO2 from the stacks so as to comply with its emission limits. However, the industry missed several deadlines to install FGD plants. As of now, less than 8% of CFTPP capacity has completed FGD installation to control SO2 emissions.