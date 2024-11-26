Air pollution can raise blood pressure, reduce insulin sensitivity

Amid rapid socioeconomic developments, harmful effects of air pollutants have emerged as a concern worldwide. As per the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors report, air pollution is the eighth leading risk factor for death as it fuels respiratory, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, and metabolic syndrome. Several epidemiological studies indicate the adverse effects of air pollution on diabetes, which is basically a metabolic disorder, says Dr Ankita Tiwari, consultant (diabetes and endocrinology) at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, in conversation with Hemant Kumar Rout. Edited excerpts:

India has emerged as the diabetes capital of the world. What factors are responsible for it?

Changes in lifestyle and fast urbanisation, besides its genetic predisposition are to be blamed for India emerging as the diabetes capital. The consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks, and the transition to a more sedentary lifestyle have resulted in high obesity rates, which is an important risk factor for type 2 diabetes. The situation has been compounded by genetic disposition and late diagnosis. With expanding diagnosis facilities, the detection rate has increased manifold in recent years. The numbers would be more as many cases in rural parts still go unreported.

Why are more women affected by diabetes than men in India?

The percentage of growth in diabetes cases has increased more in women, from 11.9% to 23.7% in last three decades. In case of men, it has gone up from 11.3% to 21.4%. Women tend to have more insulin resistance, partly due to hormonal changes particularly after menopause. Women who also have conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and gestational diabetes are at greater risk. This situation is worsened by social factors like poor access to healthcare and sedentary lifestyle.