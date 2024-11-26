Doctors should keep up with digital health to stay relevant

Chairman of the Academy of Digital Health Sciences and the Commonwealth AI Consortium for Capacity Building

In today’s fast-evolving healthcare landscape, embracing Digital Health isn’t optional for doctors—it’s essential. Those who resist these advancements risk becoming obsolete.

Digital Health has existed for decades, but Covid-19 proved that integration of digital health is vital for addressing the critical issues of access, affordability, and quality. During an international conference in Dubai in January 2020, a leading hospital CEO told me after my talk on Digital Health, “I have invested millions of dollars in hospitals not to do telemedicine, but to have patients come to my hospital.”

In three months, Covid-19 struck, and hospitals without telemedicine capabilities found themselves struggling to deliver care. If we peep into history, way back in 2012, Kaiser Permanente – a leading healthcare provider in the US – their digital consultations exceeded in-person visits. These examples demonstrate that digital health works and this decade has seen more advancements in digital medicine than in the past century.

For all healthcare problems, we have digital interventions; one cannot ignore them if one is a clinician or an HCP. Right from using digital consultations in rural areas, artificial intelligence in acute conditions to digital therapeutics in chronic conditions to robotics in surgery–it is proven that digital interventions deliver better care, leading to improved outcomes at lesser costs and, most importantly, save clinicians valuable time besides enhancing patient satisfaction and trust. For every medical challenge, we have digital solutions, and artificial intelligence has disrupted the sector. I have outlined the vision for the future of medicine as follows: