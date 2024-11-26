Getting off medication against doctor’s advice can lead to heart disease

KOCHI: George (name changed), from Cherthala in Kerala, was 41 when he found out he has high cholesterol during a routine health checkup. He was working in Dubai. Being the youngest member in a family with a strong history of cardiac disease - his father and two elder brothers had heart attacks - he was started on medicines to lower his cholesterol.

“He was not obese but slightly overweight, so I suggested he take lifelong statin therapy as there is a dominant genetic risk besides dyslipidemia. However, he stopped taking his medicines as he found that his cholesterol levels came down after a few months of treatment and didn’t check his cholesterol thereafter,” said Dr Blesson Varghese, senior consultant in cardiology at Rajagiri Hospital, Ernakulam.

The shocker came three years later when he went to the doctor for a checkup - he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease. As he had stopped taking the medicine after a few months of treatment, it led to a cardiac disease and underwent angioplasty recently.

"We started the cholesterol-lowering medicine on a high dose to bring down the cholesterol level, so that we can prevent or advance the occurrence of a heart attack at a later time. However, when patients find that cholesterol levels have lowered, they stop medications inadvertently and don't test further.

It is a common mistake people make," he said, adding that the levels may come down immediately after taking high dose statins in a few days but it does not mean that dyslipidemia has been cured and they should continue the medication to keep the cholesterol under control.