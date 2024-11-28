Trailing through Goa

If you think Goa is all about just the non-stop partying and hedonism, then think again as we delve into three amazing and diverse experiences that you can experience across the state that will reveal a new side to the coastal paradise — brimming with culture, tradition, history, architecture, indigenous food and lots more. The next time you head to Govapuri or Gomantak (as it was known) tread into its heartlands for heartful experiences that you will not regret!

Capital tales

Nestled on the southern bank of the Zuari River and the western bank of the Kushavati River, Chandor is a village steeped in history, once known as Chandrapur. It served as the capital from the Bhoja period through to the Kadamba period. Today, remnants of its glorious past are still visible, with ancient inscriptions from the 3rd or 4th century CE adorning the walls of its fort and temple. Chandor’s historical significance is further reflected in its Shiva temple, which stands beside the old fortress walls, some of the oldest surviving structural remains in Goa. Once the capital of the Kadambas until 1054, Chandor was a vibrant center of power before the seat of the kingdom moved to Goa Velha (Govepuri/Gopakapattan). For history buffs, a walk through Chandor is like stepping back in time. Several tour operators offer guided walks around the village, but the Chandor Heritage Trail by Make It Happen is a must-do for those keen to uncover the stories of this ancient town. Don’t miss a visit to the Menezes Braganca House, a stunning example of colonial-era architecture, as you explore the rich heritage of this fascinating village.