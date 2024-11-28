Trailing through Goa

If you think Goa is all about just the non-stop partying and hedonism, then think again as we delve into three amazing and diverse experiences that you can experience across the state that will reveal a new side to the coastal paradise — brimming with culture, tradition, history, architecture, indigenous food and lots more. The next time you head to Govapuri or Gomantak (as it was known) tread into its heartlands for heartful experiences that you will not regret!
Capital tales
Nestled on the southern bank of the Zuari River and the western bank of the Kushavati River, Chandor is a village steeped in history, once known as Chandrapur. It served as the capital from the Bhoja period through to the Kadamba period. Today, remnants of its glorious past are still visible, with ancient inscriptions from the 3rd or 4th century CE adorning the walls of its fort and temple. Chandor’s historical significance is further reflected in its Shiva temple, which stands beside the old fortress walls, some of the oldest surviving structural remains in Goa. Once the capital of the Kadambas until 1054, Chandor was a vibrant center of power before the seat of the kingdom moved to Goa Velha (Govepuri/Gopakapattan). For history buffs, a walk through Chandor is like stepping back in time. Several tour operators offer guided walks around the village, but the Chandor Heritage Trail by Make It Happen is a must-do for those keen to uncover the stories of this ancient town. Don’t miss a visit to the Menezes Braganca House, a stunning example of colonial-era architecture, as you explore the rich heritage of this fascinating village.
Island getaways
Chorao Island, known as Ilhas Dos Fidalgos — the Island of the Noblemen — is a hidden gem off Goa’s coast, once part of the Portuguese empire’s earliest conquests. Today, it’s renowned as a sanctuary for migratory birds, with the famous Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary taking centrestage. A visit here is more than just a nature walk; it’s a journey through time and diverse landscapes. We embarked on this unforgettable adventure with Soul Travelling’s Nature Trail at Chorao Island and day began with a serene boat ride through the lush mangroves, where the tranquil waters reflect the rich wildlife. Next, we visited a unique temple, blending history and architecture like no other in the country, following which we trekked to a secluded seminary and were rewarded with breathtaking views, making it one of the most scenic spots on the island. To make this journey complete, we highly recommend adding the lunch experience. It’s the perfect way to savour local flavours while soaking in the peaceful surroundings. Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher, a history enthusiast or a nature lover — Chorao Island offers something for every traveler seeking a truly authentic and immersive experience.
Baking bread
The story of Goan bread is a delightful journey through history. Once a rarity in the region, bread has now become a beloved staple in nearly every Goan household. Before the Portuguese arrived in the 15th century, the Konkanis primarily ate bhakris and rotis, much like other coastal communities. It wasn’t until the Portuguese colonisation that bread began to find its way into Goan cuisine. The Portuguese, familiar with bread, encouraged its consumption and the first Goan breads were born — hybrids of European baking traditions and the local flatbreads of the Konkan. Majorda, a quaint town in Goa, is where the first loaves began to emerge from bakeries, blending these two culinary worlds. To truly experience this fascinating story, take the Life of Pao trail by Soul Traveller. This immersive journey not only uncovers the rich history of Goan bread but also allows you to try your hand at baking it yourself. The best part? Indulging in hot, freshly baked paos and pois, generously slathered in butter, right out of the oven. It’s a delicious and historical experience that connects you with the heart of Goa’s culinary heritage.