Investing in differentiated connectivity can boost telcos’ revenue: Ericsson

NEW DELHI: Recently, telecom equipment maker Ericsson suggested in one of its reports that Indian telecom service providers invest in differentiated connectivity as consumers are willing to pay extra for it. In simple terms, Indian telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) need to improve coverage at high-traffic locations such as stadiums, railway stations, airports, and concert venues, as consumers are willing to pay an additional 20% for better services. According to Ericsson, one in six 5G users is willing to pay an extra 20% on their monthly mobile bill for guaranteed connectivity at event venues. The report also mentioned that this move would give service providers a significant opportunity to increase 5G average revenue per user (ARPU) by 5-12%.

Jasmeet Sethi, head of ConsumerLab at Ericsson, emphasised that telecom companies globally have already begun adopting this strategy and are seeing a return on investment. These companies are not targeting the mass market, which tends to prioritize affordability over quality. Instead, they are focusing on high-ARPU and postpaid subscribers, who are willing to pay more for a superior experience. “We need to adopt a similar approach in India,” Sethi said. hi said.

In this article, we will explore what differentiated connectivity is and how it works.

What is differentiated connectivity?

Differentiated connectivity uses advanced technologies like network slicing and APIs to enable telecom providers to offer more reliable and customized services. Instead of just providing standard internet, telecom companies can deliver faster, more stable connections tailored to the specific needs of users. This can significantly improve experiences for activities such as streaming, gaming, or staying connected in crowded environments like stadiums or airports. Essentially, it ensures a more dependable service in situations where regular networks might struggle. For instance, at a sports event in a stadium, network slicing can guarantee that fans streaming the game or using mobile apps enjoy a fast, uninterrupted connection, even when thousands of people are using the network simultaneously.