INTERVIEW | Chemicals from microplastics can cross placenta

Are there any specific organs or systems in the body that are more vulnerable to the effects of microplastics?

The gastrointestinal (GI) tract is most vulnerable to microplastics, as ingestion is the primary route of exposure. Microplastics can cause irritation and inflammation in the GI tract. The liver and kidneys, vital for detoxification, are also at risk of damage from prolonged exposure to microplastic toxins. Additionally, inhaled microplastics can impact the respiratory system, leading to conditions like asthma and chronic bronchitis. Over time, chronic inflammation and toxin accumulation can impair overall organ function and immune response.

Are certain age groups more vulnerable to the harmful effects of microplastics?

Infants and children are especially at risk as their organs and immune systems are still developing, and they consume more food and water relative to their body weight. Pregnant women and their foetus may also be affected, as chemicals from microplastics can cross the placenta. The elderly are vulnerable because their organs, particularly those involved in detoxification, may not function as efficiently. Additionally, individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing medical treatments, may experience more severe impacts.

How do microplastics interact with other environmental pollutants or chemicals in the body? Could these interactions amplify health risks?

Microplastics often interact with environmental pollutants like heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants (POPs). These pollutants can adhere to microplastics, entering the body through food and water. Chemicals like phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA) in plastics disrupt hormonal balance, potentially causing reproductive and metabolic disorders. The combined impact of microplastics and pollutants can have a “synergistic effect,” amplifying health risks. This accumulation of toxins can lead to oxidative stress, cellular damage, and increase the likelihood of serious conditions such as cancer, neurological disorders, and autoimmune diseases.

What measures can be taken to reduce exposure to microplastics in food and water?

Individuals can limit plastic use by opting for alternatives like glass or metal containers. Using a high-quality water filter, such as reverse osmosis or carbon filters, can help remove microplastics from drinking water. Avoid heating food in plastic containers, as heat releases plastic particles. Choosing natural fabrics like cotton or wool instead of synthetic ones reduces microplastic shedding during washing. Additionally, selecting sustainably sourced seafood can minimise ingestion of microplastics, as marine life is often contaminated.