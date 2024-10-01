Pregnancy myths: Truth about oral health

Myth: Pregnancy does not affect oral health

Fact: Hormonal changes during pregnancy not only increases the risk, but also exacerbate pre-existing gum diseases. Increased appetite and consumption of more sugary foods, difficulty in maintaining the correct oral hygiene, and nausea leads to more tooth decay.

Myth: Gain a child, lose a tooth

Fact: Losing a tooth while conceiving a baby is not a normal part of pregnancy. If a tooth loss happens during pregnancy, then it is likely due to existing dental problems before getting pregnant.

Myth: Dental treatment during pregnancy can hamper fetus health

Fact: Dental treatments during pregnancy do not affect the safety of a baby. In fact, control of infections by various dental procedures can help in preventing the complications due to poor oral hygiene. Second trimester is relatively safe for dental treatment.

Myth: Pregnancy leaches calcium from teeth and increases the risk of tooth decay

Fact: The main source of calcium for the development of baby’s teeth and bones is mother’s food. If the intake of calcium is insufficient from food, then calcium may be leached from the mother’s bones, not teeth.

Myth: Dental X-rays are harmful

Fact: Dental X-rays are safe during pregnancy, but should be avoided unless necessary.