Rising concerns over high-risk pregnancies in India

Management of high-risk pregnancy starts in the pre-pregnancy stage. "We need to diagnose the condition at the earliest. Pre-pregnancy care is important, and treatment for comorbid conditions to ensure the safety of the mother and child is crucial," Dr Sindu pointed out. Advancements in diagnosis and treatment have helped in managing the condition and thereby reducing mortality.

"Earlier, if the pregnancies were found to be in the category of high risk - if the mother suffers from diabetes, cardiac diseases, liver, renal disease, hypertension, age, post-chemotherapy - the advice was to avoid it altogether. Now with better medications and treatments, we can manage such pregnancies," said Dr Sindu.

Diabetes has its own risks and management is crucial in pregnant women. Sharing an experience, Dr Smitha said, "Once a woman in her late 20s came to me. She was already diabetic. Pregnancy for a diabetic person involves a lot of risks and the sugar levels may increase during pregnancy. We advised her to follow a proper diet and balanced diet. To tackle the situation, medications and insulin were prescribed. Though the management of such pregnancies is tough, we could control her sugar levels. The child, with the help of supportive care and treatment, was delivered in the ninth month," Dr Smitha said.

Anaemia, thyroid disease, diabetes, hypertension and other factors leading to high-risk pregnancies need to be diagnosed in the pre-pregnancy period. "Folic acid tablets have a protective role in delivering a healthy baby," said Dr Elizabeth, adding that close monitoring is important.

"Regular and frequent ultrasound scanning depending on the condition of the mother and foetus is important," she added. Advancements in technologies have helped in managing high-risk pregnancies after 24 weeks, which would otherwise have led to aborting the child to at least save the mother.

Role Of infertility treatments

With the emergence of in vitro fertilisation (IVF), the number of women opting to get pregnant late has increased. "With the advent of infertility treatments, the maternal age has gone up. Women, who are facing infertility issues are able to conceive in their late 30s and 40s. Though technological advancements help women to conceive, these are considered high-risk pregnancies," said Dr Sindu.

“As age advances there may be a need for fertility treatment which can also contribute to a high-risk pregnancy. Multiple pregnancies, with or without fertility treatment, carry a high risk to both the mother and baby,” added Dr Elizabeth.

Neonatal care

Technological advancements have helped in managing high-risk pregnancies to improve outcomes for both the mother and the baby, even into six months of pregnancy. Level-3 neonatology support is crucial in taking care of premature babies.

"In a case we dealt with recently, the mother was suffering from epilepsy. It was initially a low-risk pregnancy. However, three months into the pregnancy, advanced cervical changes with a very high risk of miscarriage were noticed in the mother. We could manage the pregnancy for another three months by performing a procedure rescue cervical cerclage.

In the sixth month, she went into preterm labour and gave birth to a baby weighing 600g, and after 90 days of dedicated neonatal care, the family left the hospital with a healthy baby weighing 2.5 kg," said Dr Elizabeth. Dr Sindu adds that care doesn’t stop with delivery, as the mothers and baby may face issues and care is essential in the first six months.

“The health condition of the mother and child, and the growth of the infant should be closely monitored,” she added. "A multidisciplinary team approach - cardiac, foetal medicine, neonatology, etc. - is essential for a good outcome in all cases of high-risk pregnancies. The support from a tertiary care neonatology team and the expertise of a foetal medicine specialist can help save babies in complicated pregnancies," added Dr Elizabeth.

Preventive measures

Awareness about polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) and endometriosis – conditions that impact fertility – and early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in reducing the number of high-risk pregnancies. "By recognising the symptoms of these conditions, individuals can seek appropriate medical care and improve their chances for a healthy pregnancy. Women need to be empowered with knowledge and resources to take charge of their health. Awareness should be created about reproductive health issues and promoting preventive measures. Affordable and quality healthcare services should be accessible through various channels, including workplaces, NGOs, and schools," added Dr Sapna.

