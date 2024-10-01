Understanding heart health: Key insights, tips

Did you know some heart ailments don’t pose threat to life? Here are some interesting facts and tips on heart health

Indoor air pollution: Indoor air pollution is often overlooked but can silently harm your heart. Tiny particles and chemicals in the air we breathe at our homes can affect our cardiovascular health in ways we might not even realise. Over time, exposure to indoor pollutants has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, making it crucial to take action.

Heart patient, but no disease: Ever heard of individuals with minor cardiac variations but not diagnosed for heart disease? It might sound uncommon, but these people do exist, often with a family history of cardiovascular concerns. Conditions like mild valve leaks, valve prolapse, or minor ECG variations are essentially small manufacturing quirks. They pose no real threat to life, but can cause unnecessary anxiety, leading to avoidable tests and even medical procedures.

Moderation is key: The key to heart wellness is moderation. This matters because overindulgence can lead to health issues like high blood pressure and cholesterol. For instance, moderation in diet means enjoying a balanced intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting saturated fats and sugars. To practice moderation, consider portion control, planning meals ahead, and staying mindful of your eating habits.

Overtreated: The problem with heart disease is it is often overtreated, leading to an over-reliance on medications. This is concerning because patients may not receive adequate prevention strategies, missing out on lifestyle changes that can significantly reduce risks. It’s crucial to prioritise education on prevention and healthy living.

Health horoscope: Before symptoms manifest, every disease undergoes an asymptomatic phase. This early stage is a golden opportunity for management—a concept central to predictive medicine. Identifying issues before their onset stands as a milestone in medical advancement. Imagine foreseeing a problem before it arises and addressing it promptly.

Wellness cardiology: The term wellness cardiology may sound unfamiliar, but it signifies a holistic approach—combining preventive, predictive, proactive, and personalised methods in managing heart and related diseases. In today's context, health check-ups can pinpoint diseases early, allowing for timely and effective treatment. Most diseases have an initial silent phase where intervention is straightforward, economical, and safe.