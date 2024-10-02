Walking with the Harappans

There was a burst of archaeological interest in the Indian land throughout the 19th century, and spanning across the early decades of the 20th. For years during this period, locals around modern-day Northwest India and Northeast Pakistan would regularly chance upon intricate ornaments, pottery fragments, and beads, sticking out of the soil, while grazing cattle or simply exploring the rivers of the region. Little did they know, buried underneath was a glorious chapter of the Indian subcontinent’s ancient past.

The unearthing of these primordial relics attracted the attention of a host of archaeologists, who began visiting the area around 1920. In 1921, markings of a civilisation were revealed, when the ancient settlement of Harappa was discovered in Punjab, modern-day Pakistan. This spurred a greater search for more ancient human activity in the region. When explorers spotted a large mound of earth near River Indus in Sindh, in 1920, they were quick to analyse that concealed within was a very old remnant of India’s history, way older than the known histories of kings and empires. By 1922, this mound was excavated, and Mohenjo-Daro, the crown jewel of the Indus Valley Civilisation, as we know it today, was revealed. On September 20, 1924, Sir John Marshall, the then director-general of the Archaeological Survey of India, published a piece titled, ‘A Forgotten Age Revealed’, in the weekly The Illustrated London News, where the discovery was compared to the work of Heinrich Schliemann at Tiryns and Mycenae. However, the Indus discovery would predate these two Greek eras by a few centuries at least. Thus, it was in the September of 1924, when the discovery of the Indus Valley Civilisation was proclaimed to the world for the first time, and 2024 marks the centenary of this epoch-making find.

The Indus Valley Civilisation, also called the Harappan Civilisation, is thought to have been a Bronze Age civilisation, which spanned the aforesaid reaches of modern-day India and Pakistan, largely around 3300-1300 BCE, reaching its zenith during 2600-1900 BCE, when its vestiges were found as far apart as Sutkagen Dor in southwestern Balochistan, near the Arabian Sea; and at Ropar, eastern Punjab, India, at the foot of the Shimla hills. Later exploration established its existence southward down the west coast of India, as far as the Gulf of Cambay, and as far east as the Yamuna River Basin. It is thus decidedly the most extensive of the world’s three earliest civilisations, though Mesopotamia and Egypt sprouted somewhat earlier.