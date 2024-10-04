Access to emerging tech, improved security drives cloud strategies

BENGALURU: Enterprises today are 2.2x more likely to have a deliberate multicloud strategy than three years ago, and nearly 87% of enterprises are now utilising more than one cloud provider, with an average of three providers forming the backbone of their multicloud strategies, says a new report released by HCLTech.

According to the report titled Cloud Evolution: Mandate to Modernize, about 85% of enterprises reported that within the next year, they will definitely or likely collaborate with additional cloud providers beyond their current engagements. Despite the growing adoption of public cloud computing technologies, 81% of the enterprises acknowledged that they would maintain a significant on-premises infrastructure due to data security and regulatory needs.

“Cloud is not just a technology investment; it is fundamental to how businesses modernize. The convergence of cloud, GenAI and the acceleration provided by cloud native practices is essential to how enterprises operate, enabling rapid decision-making, enhancing customer experiences and driving competitive advantage,” said Siki Giunta, executive vice-president and head of Cloud Native Center of Excellence, HCLTech.

“Embracing cloud native architectures and platform engineering is essential for enterprises aiming to build a robust, future-proof IT landscape that supports continuous innovation. By refactoring applications and leveraging cloud native disciplines and practices, businesses can unlock unprecedented levels of agility, scalability and resilience,” Giunta added.

Also, GenAI projects are influencing cloud adoption and increasing interest in cloud native practices for application modernisation. As much as 98% of the enterprises are exploring custom GenAI solutions on cloud and incorporating cloud native practices to modernise applications for cloud and 55% of the enterprises said that data for custom GenAI solutions resides on-premises leading organisations to initially run some solutions on-premise and scale to cloud over time.

The tech company has also announced that it will provide advanced AI-driven digital workplace solutions utilising Intel Core Ultra processors. These solutions will allow companies to handle AI operations directly on endpoint devices.

The company said by forging strategic partnerships with Intel and other leading technology providers, it is driving generative AI adoption across the digital workplace technology stack through expert consulting, tailored use case development and effective change management.