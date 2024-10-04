Google announces several new features for Indian users

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google on Thursday unveiled several new features specifically designed for Indian users at its annual Google for India event. The tenth edition of the event emphasised making AI more practical and accessible across various aspects of life in India, impacting individuals, businesses, and society at large.
Gemini Live in 9 languages
Google announced a range of AI-powered innovations aimed at enhancing information accessibility for users in India. With over 40% of Gemini’s Indian language users already engaging in voice interactions, the company has launched Gemini Live in English, enabling more natural and fluid voice conversations on mobile devices.
Gemini Live responds in real-time, adapts to conversational styles, and allows users to interrupt or ask follow-up questions, making it ideal for learning or brainstorming. Following the launch in English, Gemini Live will soon be available in Hindi, with additional support for eight more Indian languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu. The company is also expanding its generative AI experience in Search, specifically AI Overviews introduced earlier this year in English and Hindi. This feature will soon be available in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.
Google Lens enhancements
Google Lens is reportedly used more in India than in any other country, with millions of users each month. Soon, users will be able to search using video and ask complex questions about moving objects. Google Search’s custom Gemini model will interpret the video and provide an AI Overview, along with links for further information. This feature will initially be available to Search Labs users participating in the “AI Overviews and more” experiment, starting with mobile English queries.
Google Maps: More Insights
Using the Gemini model, Google Maps will now provide helpful summaries of places by analyzing billions of reviews, offering users quick insights into what others are saying. This feature is set to roll out later this month. Additionally, Google Maps will enable users to search for specific items and experiences, such as themed birthday cakes or unique picnic spots, using AI-powered image recognition to deliver relevant results. The company has also introduced new weather alerts for low visibility due to fog and flooded roads, allowing users to both see and report these conditions.
Online safety initiatives
As digital payments become increasingly popular, Google is enhancing safety measures on Google Pay with advanced AI/ML models. Since last year, the company has claimed to have prevented scams totalling Rs 13,000 crore and issued 41 million warnings for fraudulent transactions.
Through the DigiKavach programme, Google is partnering with government agencies and the industry to mitigate financial scams and strengthen defences, including collaborations with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.
Google is also enhancing protection against financial fraud through multiple layers within Android, supported by a dedicated security team.
Google Play Protect scans 200 billion apps daily to keep users safe. Recent upgrades to Google Play Protect’s real-time scanning have identified over 10 million malicious apps globally. A new pilot programme in India will analyse and block high-risk app installations from outside the Play Store, which often request sensitive permissions exploited in scams. This initiative has shown promising results in other regions, successfully blocking nearly 9,00,000 high-risk installations in Singapore over six months.
Google Pay enhancements
Google Pay is expanding access to credit in India through new offerings tailored to diverse user needs. This includes a partnership with Aditya Birla Finance Limited and gold-backed loans in collaboration with Muthoot Finance. Google Pay’s Gemini-powered support guide can now assist users with queries related to credit products, empowering them to make informed financial decisions.