Google announces several new features for Indian users

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google on Thursday unveiled several new features specifically designed for Indian users at its annual Google for India event. The tenth edition of the event emphasised making AI more practical and accessible across various aspects of life in India, impacting individuals, businesses, and society at large.

Gemini Live in 9 languages

Google announced a range of AI-powered innovations aimed at enhancing information accessibility for users in India. With over 40% of Gemini’s Indian language users already engaging in voice interactions, the company has launched Gemini Live in English, enabling more natural and fluid voice conversations on mobile devices.

Gemini Live responds in real-time, adapts to conversational styles, and allows users to interrupt or ask follow-up questions, making it ideal for learning or brainstorming. Following the launch in English, Gemini Live will soon be available in Hindi, with additional support for eight more Indian languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu. The company is also expanding its generative AI experience in Search, specifically AI Overviews introduced earlier this year in English and Hindi. This feature will soon be available in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Google Lens enhancements

Google Lens is reportedly used more in India than in any other country, with millions of users each month. Soon, users will be able to search using video and ask complex questions about moving objects. Google Search’s custom Gemini model will interpret the video and provide an AI Overview, along with links for further information. This feature will initially be available to Search Labs users participating in the “AI Overviews and more” experiment, starting with mobile English queries.