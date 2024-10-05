Pact for the future adopted, but global climate catastrophe impending

CHENNAI: Last week, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and New York Climate Week unfolded against a tense global backdrop of rising conflicts and worsening climate impacts. Despite progress in areas like renewable energy and climate innovation, world leaders at both events emphasised that action on climate change remains insufficient to meet the growing urgency of the crisis. The key takeaway from the discussions was clear: only through strengthened global cooperation and multilateralism can the crisis be addressed effectively.

A major theme at the UNGA and New York Climate Week was the urgent need to reform global institutions, particularly the UN, to better address modern challenges. The Pact for the Future, adopted during the Summit of the Future, encapsulates this sentiment. Supported by over 190 countries, the Pact calls for a more inclusive and representative multilateral system. Global leaders, especially from developing nations, echoed the need for reforms, particularly in the UN Security Council, which they argue is outdated and no longer reflects current geopolitical realities.

The Pact for the Future also addresses new global challenges, such as the rise of artificial intelligence, and advocates for strengthening international financial systems to manage crises like climate change more effectively. The agreement reflects a broad commitment to multilateralism and global cooperation, a dynamic that is expected to influence negotiations at COP29 and other major international climate events in the coming years.

Despite the progress represented by the Pact for the Future, discussions at the UNGA highlighted the difficulties in achieving consensus on global reforms. While the Pact calls for more action, the process of making structural changes at the UN, particularly around climate governance, remains fraught with political complexities.

Slow progress

The Pact for the Future reaffirms key commitments on climate action, including the goal of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. However, the agreement stopped short of introducing new groundbreaking measures. Many nations, including Brazil, the United Kingdom, and the United States, reiterated their commitment to updating their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) ahead of COP29 to meet this goal. Yet, the pace of action continues to lag behind the urgency of the crisis.