Are you falling ill too often post covid?

NEW DELHI: Ashish Sharma, 30, was infected with Covid-19, not once or twice, but four times in the past two years. As he was struggling to regain his strength and health back, he was infected with swine flu earlier this year. “It is as if the viruses have found a perfect host in me,” joked the Delhi resident, who has been falling ill too often in the past two years or so.

The IT professional, after suffering for so long from various health issues, may be trying to put up a brave front by joking about his situation. But in the past two years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, many, including children, have complained that they have become more susceptible to illness.

Last year, a survey by LocalCircles, India’s leading community social media platform, said that one in three Indian parents said their children have fallen sick with flu or respiratory symptoms four or more times post Covid. The study said that although children fall sick a couple of times during the year due to changes in weather, the frequency of these illnesses appears to be rising since early 2022 – after the third Covid-19 wave in India.

The reason people are falling ill too often could be due to a cocktail of viruses — from Covid-19, Influenza and H1N1, to dengue and Chikungunya. It is not that people were not falling ill earlier, but of late, it is too often, and their ailments, combined with weakness or even a wracking cough and cold, last longer.

Dr Sunil Rana, associate director of Internal Medicine at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, agreed that we are seeing the emergence of many viruses. He said that people are falling ill so often not only because of new and existing viruses but due to various other reasons like a high-density population, poor hygiene practices, low vaccination rates and weather, which are conducive to the survival and spread of the viruses, by increasing the risk of infection and weakening of the immune system.