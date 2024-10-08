New treatment for B-cell lymphoma offers hope

NEW DELHI: India continues to see a steady rise in the incidence of lymphoma, the most common type of blood cancer. But among all the different types of lymphoma, nearly 30-40% of patients in India are diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), or B-cell lymphoma, which is the most aggressive and common form of high-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). NHL is the 10th most common type of cancer in India and over 41,000 new cases are reported every year.

DLBCL is a blood cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes and usually grows in lymph nodes. Nearly 40% of DLBCL patients face relapse or disease progression, creating significant challenges for patients, their families and the healthcare system. According to experts, those diagnosed with DLBCL do not survive for more than five years, which is worse than the global average.

According to Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, senior director, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, DLBCL alone accounts for around 25,000 cancer cases annually in the country. “In India, the incidences of DLBCL amongst NHL cases is higher compared to western populations,” he said, adding that if in India it accounts for 60%, in the Western world, it is 25%. The disease is more frequently seen in older adults, with a median age of 54 years at diagnosis.

The higher incidence of DLBCL in India can be attributed to several factors such as India’s unique environmental exposures, the prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic variations, diagnostic practices and reporting standards, said Dr Peush Bajpai, head of the department and consultant, Medical Hemato Oncologist, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, Delhi.