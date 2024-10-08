The ‘smoking’ gun behind surge in heart attacks in youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Smoking is a significant contributor to the development of heart diseases, profoundly impacting various aspects of cardiovascular health. The act of smoking involves inhaling tobacco smoke, which contains thousands of harmful chemicals, including nicotine, tar, carbon monoxide and numerous other toxins. While the adverse effects of smoking are well-documented regarding lung cancer and respiratory diseases, understanding its role in the onset of heart disease is equally critical.
Recent studies indicate that smoking is a major risk factor for heart attacks, particularly among younger populations. Dr K Sivaprasad, director of the Kerala Heart Foundation and head of the Cardiology Department at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, highlights this alarming trend. He notes, “About 15% of the patients undergoing angioplasty at our hospital are under the age of 40. Recently, we performed angioplasty on a 23-year-old man who started smoking at the age of 12,” he said.
“Despite anti-smoking messages disseminated across the country, heart attacks among youth are still very high. Not all could afford the treatment,” he added. The hospital is one of the top five centres offering cardiovascular interventional treatments in the country.
The detrimental effects of smoking on heart health are multifaceted. Firstly, smoking causes significant damage to blood vessels, leading to atherosclerosis, a condition characterised by the buildup of plaque in the arteries. This narrowing restricts blood flow and can result in severe complications. Additionally, smoking increases blood pressure, which places extra strain on the heart and blood vessels. The carbon monoxide in tobacco smoke reduces oxygen supply to the heart, further compromising its function.
Moreover, smoking enhances the risk of blood clotting by making platelets stickier, increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes. It also triggers systemic inflammation, which can exacerbate existing cardiovascular conditions. Furthermore, smoking leads to an unfavourable lipid profile, elevating levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol while decreasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, further increasing risk of heart disease.
Cardiologists stress the importance of preventive measures to combat the rising burden of heart disease. Quitting smoking is one of the most effective steps individuals can take to improve their heart health. Remarkably, within just 20 minutes of quitting, heart rate and blood pressure drop. The risk of developing coronary heart disease is significantly reduced in one year.
In addition to quitting smoking, managing other risk factors is crucial. Effective management of hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol levels can significantly lower heart disease risk. Coupled with a balanced diet, a stress-free work environment and a healthy work-life balance, these measures can collectively reduce the risk of heart disease by 40-50%.