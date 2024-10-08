The ‘smoking’ gun behind surge in heart attacks in youth

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Smoking is a significant contributor to the development of heart diseases, profoundly impacting various aspects of cardiovascular health. The act of smoking involves inhaling tobacco smoke, which contains thousands of harmful chemicals, including nicotine, tar, carbon monoxide and numerous other toxins. While the adverse effects of smoking are well-documented regarding lung cancer and respiratory diseases, understanding its role in the onset of heart disease is equally critical.

Recent studies indicate that smoking is a major risk factor for heart attacks, particularly among younger populations. Dr K Sivaprasad, director of the Kerala Heart Foundation and head of the Cardiology Department at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, highlights this alarming trend. He notes, “About 15% of the patients undergoing angioplasty at our hospital are under the age of 40. Recently, we performed angioplasty on a 23-year-old man who started smoking at the age of 12,” he said.

“Despite anti-smoking messages disseminated across the country, heart attacks among youth are still very high. Not all could afford the treatment,” he added. The hospital is one of the top five centres offering cardiovascular interventional treatments in the country.