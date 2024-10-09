Green at the South Pole

The fifth-largest continent, the magical Antarctica, which dominates the South Pole in all its mysterious isolation, began to form as an ice sheet 34-35 million years ago.

The formation of this ice sheet was a result of a number of factors, predominantly the movement of continents, in what is known as the 'Continental Drift'. South America and Tasmania, which had been connected to Antarctica for millions of years, began drifting North.

Along with this, the opening of the Drake Passage, the strait between South America and Antarctica, allowed cold water to flow around Antarctica, which further isolated it from warm ocean currents and contributed to the formation of the ice sheet. Meanwhile, global temperatures had been steadily decreasing for 16 million years before the ice sheet formed, which further intensified the ecological situation Antarctica finds itself in today. Hence, it can be understood that under the ice sheet rests an expanse of green, frozen in time. Accordingly, scientists have theorised that before the ice sheet formed, Antarctica was more like Northern Canada today, where tundra and coniferous forests abound.

Global warming, with the inevitable climate change, have affected a host of natural environments and topographies across continents, with massive ice sheets and glaciers falling victim to these disruptive vagaries of nature, and melting away at an alarming rate. While this has been documented in the Arctic region, where the glaciers are disintegrating due to human activities that have raised temperatures, a similar trend is being observed in the Antarctic too. Vegetation cover across the Antarctic peninsula has increased ten-folds over the last four decades, largely due to its ice sheet warming faster than the global average, as extreme heat events fuelled by the global climate crisis rapidly engulfs the cold continent, new research shows, highlighting that the spread of plant life, predominantly mosses, has accelerated since 2016.

The new study, carried out by the universities of Exeter and Hertfordshire, and the British Antarctic Survey, used satellite data to assess how much the Antarctic peninsula has been “greening” in response to climate change. It found that the area of plant cover across the peninsula increased from less than 1 sq km in 1986, to almost 12 sq km by 2021. Satellite imagery also confirmed that the widespread greening trend, across the peninsula, is only accelerating.