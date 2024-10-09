Innovatively transforming textiles for a green future

Not to miss the bus to a greener future, the textile industry too is being explored as a candidate for replacing existing material with sustainable alternatives.

Aiming at revolutionizing textiles, researchers from North Carolina State University have brought non-wood cellulose fibres under the spotlight through an innovative research with a focus to explore sustainability in fibre production. Their study is exploring the potential of non-wood feed stocks to produce man-made cellulosic fibres.

Now, this is a sector that is traditionally dominated by wood-derived pulp, while the research is being conducted in the background of rising environmental concerns over synthetic fibres accounting for more than half of the fashion industry’s market share. The NCSU researchers are offering a promising direction with their work on non-wood cellulose-based textiles. As part of these efforts — and the study — the most interesting part is their focus on exploring an emerging method which involves fibre spinning from a hydrogel made of nano or micro fibre suspension. They are exploring the unique potential of this method which they feel can revolutionise the textile industry while providing a more sustainable and efficient way to produce textiles, while reducing the pressures on the conventional means of textile production.

Textile production globally is increasing in tandem with the demand, and this is putting pressure on the resources, which in turn is impacting the environment. The researchers are also highlighting the potential of non-wood sources like dedicated fibre crops and agricultural residues to offer eco-friendly alternatives. Stressing on innovation while focusing on eco-friendly methods, the researchers also highlight various technologies suitable for producing textile-grade fibres from non-wood-based dissolving pulp. But challenges are there: raw material impurities, adaptation to prevailing equipment and integrating non-wood feedstocks into MMCF production. But it’s worth the pursuit.