Kuno National Park reopens for tourists

Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has once again opened its gates to tourists after the annual monsoon closure. However, visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the park’s famed cheetahs, imported from Namibia and South Africa, will need to wait a little longer.

Although the park is home to 24 cheetahs, they have not yet been released into the wild as part of a government initiative to reintroduce the species to India, where they went extinct over 80 years ago.

The reopening of Kuno National Park was delayed this year due to unusually heavy rainfall. Now, with the park ready to welcome visitors, hopes are high that the cheetahs will soon be roaming freely in their new habitat. According to reports, the release of the cheetahs is expected to commence shortly after the monsoon withdraws from central India, which, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is anticipated by early October.

Nearly a year after they arrived in India, the cheetahs have been moved back into enclosures for health monitoring. The first-ever intercontinental translocation of big cats, this project is the culmination of a global effort to revive the cheetah population in India. Officials have indicated that the phased release of the cheetahs, including cubs and their mothers, will take place by December, allowing them time to acclimatise to their natural surroundings.