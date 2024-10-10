The Kolkata pujo pandal trail

Pujo were first established and performed by several heritage families of Kolkata, a tradition and legacy that is kept alive even today. Arriving in the city during Pujo feels like stepping into a world of vibrant tradition and artistic grandeur. The destination transforms into a sprawling gallery of intricate pandals, each a masterpiece reflecting the deep-rooted heritage of Bengal. Embarking on a journey of pandal hopping, particularly to some of Kolkata’s oldest and most revered pujas, offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural tapestry of the city, where every corner pulses with festive energy, history and devotion.

Baishnab Das Mullick Bari, Malapara

This 239-year-old Pujo sees the family welcoming the goddess as their daughter in her embodiment as shanti rupen. The Shibo-Durga idol is accompanied by Lakshmi, Saraswati and two companions, Jaya and Bijaya. The chaalchitra, a traditional backdrop, illustrates mythological scenes hand-drawn by family members. Founded by Baishnab Das Mullick, the Pujo features the unique ritual of dhuno porano, performed by the eldest female member and married women. Additionally, a dry bhog is offered throughout the celebrations.

Sabarna Roy Choudhury Durga Puja, Behala

The foundation of the Barisha Durga Puja was laid in 1610 CE by Ray Laksmikanta Gangopadhyay Majumdar Choudhury and Bhagabati Debi, marking the first instance of worshipping goddess Durga alongside Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya within the same chaalchitra, a tradition that later became widespread. As the family expanded, eight additional Pujos were established. The rituals are meticulously followed according to Bidyapati’s Durgabhaktitarangini. A distinctive offering, known as mashabhaktaboli, is made on mahashtami and mahanavami to honour the presiding powers of trilok. Uniquely, this is the only Hindu family where the Tri-dhara Sangam — Shakta, Shaiva and Vaishnava traditions — are practised in unison.