BENGALURU: Tata Communications has partnered with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises.

Vaibhav Dutta, associate vice president and global head- of cybersecurity products & services at Tata Communications, said that the evolving nature of cyber threats presents a significant challenge for enterprises today, and that the partnership leverages the power of AI for automation and predictive threat assessment and management, enabling businesses to effectively counter sophisticated and advanced threats.

"Our collaboration will continue to innovate, developing new solutions tailored to the shifting cybersecurity landscape. We are committed to securing the AI-first future by embedding Precision AI across the cybersecurity portfolio and simplifying cybersecurity for our customers," he said.

Securing employee usage, protecting AI applications throughout their lifecycle, and safeguarding AI data at runtime are key areas of focus.

Both the surge in cloud adoption and shift towards digital transformation have complicated the attack surface for any organisation. Tata Communications and Palo Alto Networks said enterprises need robust, integrated and managed cybersecurity solutions to combat these challenges.

Speaking about Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Michelle Saw, VP GTM and Ecosystems, JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks said ZTNA 2.0 is a significant step in cybersecurity, leveraging identity verification and Secure Service Edge (SSE) components to secure access to end systems and data centers globally.

"This approach ensures that trust is established for every transaction, making it increasingly relevant in a digital landscape characterised by hybrid workforces and cloud adoption," Saw said.

He explained that the key differentiating factor of Palo Alto Networks' ZTNA 2.0 is the integration of Precision AI. The advanced AI technology enhances threat detection, analysis, and response by inspecting and blocking attacks in real time.

"It blocks billions of attacks, analyses billions of new events, and identifies millions of unique attacks daily. This AI-powered approach ensures that when customers are alerted about a compromised system, they can be confident in the assessment," he added.

Dutta said the adoption of ZTNA is rising across industries, driven by the expanding digital landscape, increased cloud adoption, and hybrid workforce models. ZTNA has become essential across industries as organisations embrace digital transformation and adapt to the evolving demands of cloud and hybrid work environments.