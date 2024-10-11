iPhone 16 Pro: Packed with all features of Max

NEW DELHI: Apple launched its iPhone 16 series, along with the Watch and AirPods, in September 2024 during its annual launch event. This event was closely watched by many, as Apple was expected to introduce several AI features in the iPhone 16 series. While the company has indeed introduced features like Apple Intelligence, their full rollout will begin in the coming months.

This year, we received the iPhone 16 Pro for review (with starting price Rs 1,19,000), and after using it for over two weeks, we came across several reasons why you should consider buying the Pro model instead of the basic iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus.

Design and display

iPhone 16 Pro looks identical to its predecessor, iPhone 15 Pro. However, this time, Apple has slightly increased the screen size to 6.3 inches, with narrower and more symmetrical bezels. So, you get a bigger screen, but you can still use the device with one hand. The iPhone 16 Pro is also made of titanium and features Gorilla Glass in front, while the back is protected by a tougher ceramic shield. The phone fits well in hand and feels sturdy without being slippery. The phone is IP68 dust and water-resistant.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR (2868 x 1320) OLED display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Apple calls this display feature the best that any smartphone can have. You will have a brilliant viewing experience with exceptional colour calibration, making it ideal for enjoying content on platforms like Netflix. Also, users won’t face difficulties using the phone at any time of day.