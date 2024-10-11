iPhone 16 Pro: Packed with all features of Max

NEW DELHI: Apple launched its iPhone 16 series, along with the Watch and AirPods, in September 2024 during its annual launch event. This event was closely watched by many, as Apple was expected to introduce several AI features in the iPhone 16 series. While the company has indeed introduced features like Apple Intelligence, their full rollout will begin in the coming months.
This year, we received the iPhone 16 Pro for review (with starting price Rs 1,19,000), and after using it for over two weeks, we came across several reasons why you should consider buying the Pro model instead of the basic iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus.
Design and display
iPhone 16 Pro looks identical to its predecessor, iPhone 15 Pro. However, this time, Apple has slightly increased the screen size to 6.3 inches, with narrower and more symmetrical bezels. So, you get a bigger screen, but you can still use the device with one hand. The iPhone 16 Pro is also made of titanium and features Gorilla Glass in front, while the back is protected by a tougher ceramic shield. The phone fits well in hand and feels sturdy without being slippery. The phone is IP68 dust and water-resistant.
The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR (2868 x 1320) OLED display that supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Apple calls this display feature the best that any smartphone can have. You will have a brilliant viewing experience with exceptional colour calibration, making it ideal for enjoying content on platforms like Netflix. Also, users won’t face difficulties using the phone at any time of day.
Camera and battery
The camera has always been a standout feature of iPhones, and the iPhone 16 Pro continues this tradition. Equipped with a triple camera system on the back, it boasts a 48MP (f/1.78) main camera, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto camera. One of the notable additions is the ability to quickly access the camera by tapping a dedicated button in the right corner of the phone. Double-tapping this button will lead you to additional camera enhancement features.
The photos captured by the iPhone 16 Pro are crisp and sharp, and you can also shoot 4K videos—making it a perfect phone for content creators. In terms of battery, it features a 3,582mAh unit, which lasted me about a whole day. It now charges at nearly 35 watts wired, going from 1% to full in about an hour and a half using a fast charger.
Specification
The iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with the A18 Pro chipset (up to 4GHz 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine), along with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of storage (also available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB), and it is running on iOS 18. In very simple terms, it works smoothly. During usage, we did not face any lag or heating issues, even when multiple apps are open or when browsing, including heavy games.
Our Take
The iPhone 16 Pro can be a good upgrade for iPhone users who are currently using the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. It offers several enhancements, including a refined design, improved camera features, and a slightly lower price point compared to its predecessor. Its camera control button is a particularly noteworthy addition. Additionally, if you're considering the iPhone 16 Plus or iPhone 16, you may consider investing a bit more to acquire the iPhone 16 Pro. However, iPhone 15 users may wait for the next iPhone launch if an upgrade is on their cards.