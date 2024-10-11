Organisations face external, internal pressure to adopt Gen AI

BENGALURU: As Generative AI has the potential to transform organisations, the majority of firms face both external and internal pressure to adopt the new-age technology, according to Deloitte's new findings.

The survey 'State of AI- Insights from India' points out that over 95% of respondents feel the pressure to adopt this new technology and only the Energy, Resources & Industrials sector is facing limited external pressure as the segment does not require significant AI depth.

Indian participants are highly price-sensitive in adopting Gen AI models as nearly 50% of Indian respondents cited pricing as the primary factor, followed by the overall performance and flexibility.

About 75% of the survey participants believe Gen AI has the potential to transform their organisations and industry within the next three years and 70% think Gen AI would have the potential to transform their organisations in 1-3 years.

Also, 48% of respondents expect similar transformation across their industry, highlighting the growing urgency across sectors. Despite progress in data management, strategy and tech infrastructure, where over 40% of respondents reported high levels of preparedness to adopt GenAI, the report reveals considerable gaps. In risk, governance and talent, only 25% of participants admitted to being highly prepared in these critical areas.

Gen AI has bolstered productivity and improved efficiency, with 42% of respondents indicating this as the most important benefit their organisation has achieved through Gen AI initiatives. This aligns with initial expectations of GenAI, where 61% cited improved efficiency and productivity as a key benefit desired.