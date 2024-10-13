Colonial coal legacy to clean energy

NEW DELHI: After spearheading the coal-powered industrial revolution over 250 years ago, the United Kingdom officially closed its last coal-fired power plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Central England on October 1, marking the end of coal use to generate electricity in the country. With this, the UK became the first country among the group of richest countries, G7, to formally end its reliance on coal to produce electricity.

The last power station was Ratcliffe-on-Soar, set up around 60 years ago.

UK’s Energy Minister Michael Shanks said a new age of good energy jobs for the country has just begun, while Jennifer Layke, Global Director, Energy, World Resources Institute (WRI), said the UK’s coal power phaseout sets a strong example for others and marks a significant step in eliminating coal use entirely.

Coal powered Britain's Industrial Revolution

Coal, a natural resource, transformed the UK into global imperial power by plundering its huge colonies in Asia and Africa. However, the colonies slid into a deep hole of poverty and destitution, many of which yet to come out of.

According to Oxford Research papers, the early Industrial Revolution started around the 1750s and was mostly confined to Britain. It spread to other parts of Europe after the 1830s. Coal and iron were the most important raw materials to drive the industrial revolution. Coal was used to fuel machines to give shape to iron and locomotives, and to heat water for steam engines.

Coal has since transformed the planet like never before. It triggered a cultural and economic shift from home-based production, traditional agriculture, and manual labour to a system of factory-based manufacturing that included complex machinery.

The invention of the steam engine further increased the demand for coal. Steam engine technology also helped in deeper mechanised mining to remove water at the bottom of mines. Moreover, improved steam engines powered weaving and spinning mills, which led to the spread of large scale textiles factories and mills across England.