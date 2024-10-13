Should tribals be relocated from protected areas?

A recent communication from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to all states to relocate tribals living in core zones of the Project Tiger areas has once again ignited a tiger vs tribals debate. About 65,000 families in 19 Project Tiger areas have to be relocated so as to free up the core inviolate areas (a rather fanciful and impractical concept) from any disturbance to tigers. It is another matter that no one knows which are these inviolate – at least on the ground - as none has so far been identified.

The NTCA has since clarified that it was a routine reminder to the state governments. However, displacement of tribals is considered critical for tiger conservation by the government. This stand is supported vociferously by those who believe in a similar sanitised approach to tiger conservation would free around 1 lakh square km of forests from any human (read tribal) interference.

It begs the question, forests are for whom - tribals or tigers? Or both? Howsoever logical and laudable it may seem for the conservation of tigers, one must remember that tribals and tigers have been sharing the same space since the beginning of civilisation and have learnt to coexist. Ask any tribal and he is most likely to wonder why is he being uprooted, in the name of voluntary relocation, from his ancestral landscape. The truth is that their mutual need, coupled with fear and respect, have let both survive together notwithstanding occasional conflicts.