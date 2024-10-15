Bright kid, but dragging feet in academics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhinav is an imaginative and bright eight-year-old kid who enjoys drawing and playing video games. His parents noticed that he has always been energetic and easily distracted, which caused difficulties for him to focus on tasks, particularly schoolwork. Initially, they attributed his challenges to typical childhood behaviour- a phase that many children go through.
In the last six months, Abhinav’s academic performance witnessed a steep decline, particularly in maths and reading. He struggles to complete assignments on time and frequently forgets to submit them. Even his teachers expressed concerns, noting that Abhinav understands the topic, but he often fails to demonstrate his knowledge during tests and assignments. His parents tried various strategies, including hiring a private tutor. This approach backfired; rather than improving the situation, as the additional pressure only overwhelmed Abhinav.
Frustrated by their lack of progress, Abhinav’s parents sought help at a child development centre. A psychologist diagnosed him with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental disorder that has become increasingly recognised since post Covid-19. ADHD primarily affects attention, impulse control, and hyperactivity, but it does not impair a child’s ability to understand or process information in the same way a learning disability would.
Several factors can impact a child’s academic performance, including neurobiological and environmental influences. Experts stress the importance of identifying the root cause early to facilitate effective interventions. Dr Jamila K Warrier, consultant psychologist and educational therapist at the Holistic Child Development Centre, noted, “When a child is otherwise intelligent, parents may not immediately recognise the problem. Teachers might perceive the child’s behaviour as intentional deviation. Underlying issues, such as learning disabilities or attention deficits, are often overlooked, leading parents to mistakenly increase academic demands and reduce extracurricular activities, which can worsen the situation.”
“It is important to understand your child. Trying to sit with the child to understand the problems should be the first step. There is always a solution if they take a proactive step after understanding the issue. However, often this approach is found to be missing,” she added.
Geetika Kapoor, a school psychologist, noted that children with ADHD often develop a negative self-concept, believing they are “not smart enough.” These children frequently experience embarrassment and self-doubt, especially if they struggle to keep pace with peers. It often takes time for parents and teachers to recognise and address these needs without placing blame. Kapoor pointed out that the consequences of prolonged struggles can lead to anxiety and avoidance of academic tasks. “Children may show reluctance toward school and feel hopeless about their future, particularly those with learning challenges like dyslexia. Their relationships can suffer as they feel judged for their academic performance,” she explained.
Importance of early intervention
Early intervention is crucial in redirecting a child’s academic path. Unfortunately, many children do not receive support from a child developmental pediatrician or educational therapist until later down in their educational journey. It’s not uncommon to encounter children in the eighth grade with reading comprehension skills equivalent to a third grader. Learning difficulties often become more pronounced as children progress to higher grades.
Assessments for learning difficulties should involve conversations with both the child and their parents, along with observations of the child’s behaviour in school. The way a child writes, and the consistency of their performance throughout the day can reveal much about their abilities and challenges. A child development centre assesses various developmental aspects, including speech and language, psychological well-being, social skills, cognition, and fine motor skills.
Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram, said a child with an average intelligence quotient (IQ) falls back on studies owing to factors which are genetic and environmental. He emphasised that the first step in addressing learning issues should be by consulting a child developmental pediatrician, rather than relying on super specialists who may focus on imaging tests like MRIs.
“It’s crucial to identify any developmental delays and determine the most effective interventions.” He also said that teachers are in a better position than parents to understand deviations shown by children.
Recognising mental health signs
Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, a clinical psychology professor at NIMHANS, highlighted various signs of mental health issues in children, such as sudden mood changes, self-harm, unexplained physical changes, and declining academic performance.
He suggested that professionals may use simple scales to assess children’s mental states, asking them to rate their feelings on a scale of 0 to 10. “To support children, it’s essential to talk to them, engage in enjoyable activities, and seek professional help when necessary to address underlying issues.”
Factors impacting ability to learn
Learning disability: Dyslexia (difficulty with reading and language processing) | Dysgraphia (difficulty with writing and fine motor skills) | Dyscalculia (difficulty with mathematical concepts and calculations)
Attention disorders: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) - difficulties with attention, impulse control, and hyperactivity
Emotional and behavioural disorders: Anxiety disorders (excessive worry or fear can impair focus and participation) | Depression
Autism spectrum disorder: Affects communication, social interaction, and behaviour, which can impact learning
Sensory processing disorders: Difficulties in processing sensory information can create challenges in learning environments
Speech and language disorders: Challenges with understanding or using language can hinder academic performance and social interactions
Developmental delays: Delays in physical, cognitive, or social-emotional development can affect learning readiness
Chronic health issues: Conditions like asthma, epilepsy, or diabetes can lead to missed school days and focus issues
Trauma and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs): Exposure to trauma can affect emotional regulation and concentration, impacting learning
Environmental factors: Equation with the teacher | Poor nutrition | Inadequate sleep
(With inputs from Ashish Srivastava @ New Delhi, Rishita Khanna @ Bengaluru)