Bright kid, but dragging feet in academics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhinav is an imaginative and bright eight-year-old kid who enjoys drawing and playing video games. His parents noticed that he has always been energetic and easily distracted, which caused difficulties for him to focus on tasks, particularly schoolwork. Initially, they attributed his challenges to typical childhood behaviour- a phase that many children go through.

In the last six months, Abhinav’s academic performance witnessed a steep decline, particularly in maths and reading. He struggles to complete assignments on time and frequently forgets to submit them. Even his teachers expressed concerns, noting that Abhinav understands the topic, but he often fails to demonstrate his knowledge during tests and assignments. His parents tried various strategies, including hiring a private tutor. This approach backfired; rather than improving the situation, as the additional pressure only overwhelmed Abhinav.

Frustrated by their lack of progress, Abhinav’s parents sought help at a child development centre. A psychologist diagnosed him with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental disorder that has become increasingly recognised since post Covid-19. ADHD primarily affects attention, impulse control, and hyperactivity, but it does not impair a child’s ability to understand or process information in the same way a learning disability would.

Several factors can impact a child’s academic performance, including neurobiological and environmental influences. Experts stress the importance of identifying the root cause early to facilitate effective interventions. Dr Jamila K Warrier, consultant psychologist and educational therapist at the Holistic Child Development Centre, noted, “When a child is otherwise intelligent, parents may not immediately recognise the problem. Teachers might perceive the child’s behaviour as intentional deviation. Underlying issues, such as learning disabilities or attention deficits, are often overlooked, leading parents to mistakenly increase academic demands and reduce extracurricular activities, which can worsen the situation.”