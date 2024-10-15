Innocent sniffle in preterm infants could be a prelude to viral lung infection

A mother’s worst nightmare is watching her child fall gravely ill, feeling helpless as the condition becomes worse. When Rahul (name changed) was born, his mother faced a similar situation. He was born prematurely at 29 weeks and suffered several complications. After two months of treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit, he was discharged. But little did his mother know that his struggle had only begun.

Exactly a month later, to his mother’s horror, he developed severe breathing difficulties, was very lethargic, and was not feeding properly. He had to be readmitted and placed on a ventilator. A rapid diagnostic test showed he had a severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection. After being treated for over seven weeks in the intensive care unit, Rahul was sent home.

Rahul’s condition is not as uncommon as it sounds. Newborns often catch cold and parents may often mistake it to be something harmless. However, for preterm infants, an innocent-sounding sniffle may be a prelude to a life-threatening illness such as an RSV infection. This virus is among the leading causes of severe respiratory infections in infants, especially premature babies. According to Unicef data, India witnesses almost 24 million births every year. Hence, being aware of the impact of RSV is crucial for protecting infants from this life-threatening disease.

Risks in preterm infants

RSV causes a common viral infection that affects the lungs and lower respiratory tract. Children often contract the virus by the age of two. In children less than a year old, especially preterm infants, it can cause a severe infection. An RSV infection causes symptoms similar to a common cold. In severe cases, it can spread to the lower respiratory tract causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis (lung infection).

The symptoms in severe cases include difficulty breathing, acute cough, lips, mouth and fingernails turning bluish, lethargy, not feeding properly, and fever. The virus is contagious and spreads from an infected individual when they cough and sneeze. It can also spread through contaminated surfaces such as toys.