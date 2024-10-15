INTERVIEW | Comparing life on social media makes teens feel isolated, inadequate, doubtful: Dr Sushma Gopalan

Prolonged exposure to social media can negatively impact mental health, especially among teenagers, and result in anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, says Dr Sushma Gopalan, child psychologist - child life specialist, at Aster CMI Hospital. In an interview with Rishita Khanna, she explains that constant comparison with idealised online personas can foster feelings of inadequacy. Edited excerpts:

What impact does excessive social media use have on mental health, especially among teenagers and young adults?

Prolonged exposure can lead to various psychological issues, including anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Constant comparison to curated online personas often increases feelings of inadequacy and isolation. The addictive nature of these platforms can disrupt sleep patterns and reduce face-to-face interactions, which are crucial for emotional well-being. As young individuals navigate their growing years, the pressures and expectations set by social media can significantly shape their mental health landscape, necessitating a closer examination of usage patterns and their implications. There is also the challenge, where they get comfortable with their virtual or online social connections and pull away from making offline connections or strengthening their social skills.

How does social media comparison and validation affect mental health issues like low self-esteem?

Social media platforms often present curated and idealised versions of life, leading individuals to engage in constant comparisons with others. This phenomenon can foster feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, as users may recognise their own lives as less fulfilling or successful in comparison to the seemingly perfect lives showcased online. The quest for validation through likes, comments, and shares can increase these feelings, as individuals may tie their self-worth to the approval they receive from their online peers. This interplay between social media dynamics and personal self-perception can contribute to a decline in mental well-being, highlighting the need for awareness and strategies to reduce these effects.