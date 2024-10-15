INTERVIEW | Comparing life on social media makes teens feel isolated, inadequate, doubtful: Dr Sushma Gopalan

Prolonged exposure to social media can negatively impact mental health, especially among teenagers, and result in anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem, says Dr Sushma Gopalan, child psychologist - child life specialist, at Aster CMI Hospital. In an interview with Rishita Khanna, she explains that constant comparison with idealised online personas can foster feelings of inadequacy. Edited excerpts:
What impact does excessive social media use have on mental health, especially among teenagers and young adults?
Prolonged exposure can lead to various psychological issues, including anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Constant comparison to curated online personas often increases feelings of inadequacy and isolation. The addictive nature of these platforms can disrupt sleep patterns and reduce face-to-face interactions, which are crucial for emotional well-being. As young individuals navigate their growing years, the pressures and expectations set by social media can significantly shape their mental health landscape, necessitating a closer examination of usage patterns and their implications. There is also the challenge, where they get comfortable with their virtual or online social connections and pull away from making offline connections or strengthening their social skills.
How does social media comparison and validation affect mental health issues like low self-esteem?
Social media platforms often present curated and idealised versions of life, leading individuals to engage in constant comparisons with others. This phenomenon can foster feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, as users may recognise their own lives as less fulfilling or successful in comparison to the seemingly perfect lives showcased online. The quest for validation through likes, comments, and shares can increase these feelings, as individuals may tie their self-worth to the approval they receive from their online peers. This interplay between social media dynamics and personal self-perception can contribute to a decline in mental well-being, highlighting the need for awareness and strategies to reduce these effects.
How can parents help their children navigate social media while protecting their mental health?
To effectively assist children, parents can engage in open conversations about the potential risks and benefits of social media use, fostering an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their online experiences. Establishing clear guidelines regarding screen time and the types of content that are appropriate can also help children develop a healthy relationship with social media. Parents should also encourage critical thinking by discussing the impact of social media on self-esteem and body image.
What are the most common complaints when patients come in with anxiety?
Anxiety is often accompanied by a range of complaints during consultations. Commonly reported issues include persistent feelings of uneasiness or apprehension, difficulty concentrating, and physical symptoms such as increased heart rate, sweating, or trembling. Patients may also describe sleep disturbances, including insomnia or restless nights, as well as the tendency to avoid certain situations or places that trigger their anxiety. Many individuals report experiencing irritability, fatigue, and a sense of being overwhelmed, which can significantly impact their daily functioning and overall quality of life. Some also feel a sense of isolation and loneliness.
How does constant exposure to curated and idealised lives on social media contribute to issues like body image disorders or social anxiety, and what can individuals do to counter these effects?
This phenomenon occurs as individuals often compare their own reality to the seemingly perfect lives portrayed online, leading to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. Setting boundaries around social media usage, such as limiting screen time or taking regular breaks, can help reduce the overwhelming influence of these platforms. Engaging in offline activities that foster self-esteem and social connections, such as exercise, hobbies, or face-to-face interactions, can also serve as a counterbalance to the pressures of social media, ultimately leading to a healthier self-image and reduced anxiety.