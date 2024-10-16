BEHIND THE SCIENCE - He makes ‘science’ easier

Prof Brian Cox, born on March 3, 1968, in Oldham, Lancashire, England, has made groundbreaking contributions in particle physics and transformed how people look at the subject of science through television, books and live presentations.

He completed his schooling at Hulme Grammar School and then went to the University of Manchester to pursue further education. He completed his BSc in Physics in 1995, and pursued his PhD in 1998.

He was called a ‘particle physicist’, as his primary field of research involved high-energy particles, where particle accelerators were mostly used. Apart from this, he also contributed immensely to the field of Quantum Chromodynamics and ‘High-energy Physics Experiments’ (at CERN in Geneva). Cox is also a science communicator.