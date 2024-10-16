Where mountains rise

Whenever a child is asked to sketch an idyllic natural scene on paper, what emerges often contains two majestic mountains towering over the other elements in the artwork. Mountains, the natural behemoths composed of rock and earth, are spectacular backdrops for numerous natural and manmade events.

When herds of African elephants and wildebeest migrate across the Serengeti in Tanzania, the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro sits high above their timely march, setting a magnificent stage for ‘living with nature’. Likewise, the glitzy, fast-paced city of Tokyo plays out in mechanical harmony, ever-inspired by the divine presence of snow-capped Mount Fuji in proximity, while Mount Rainier watches over picturesque Seattle.

The world’s greatest mountain range -- the Himalayas -- with its crowning jewel, Mount Everest, have guided Nepal for generations. Everest, or Sagarmatha in Nepalese, is a symbol of veneration for the country’s people.

For times immemorial, humans have revered mountains, which have existed through a significant part of Earth’s evolution, with the oldest mountain range, Barberton Mountains in South Africa, estimated to be around 3.5 billion years old. However, mountains did not start forming widely until around 2 billion years ago, which is halfway through the Earth’s history.

Mountains are a result of the Earth’s geological changes. The planet moves and alters its topography as it ages, and mountains are a clear indication of this phenomenon. The evolution of mountains also shows that the Earth’s surface is irregular. Mountains form in innumerable ways. The collision of tectonic plates can lead to their edges getting folded, forcing the rock to develop into a mountain. Other phenomena, ‘subduction’, is when one plate ends up diving under the other, while yet another is when plates split.