India to implement facial recognition technology for international air travellers

India is preparing to introduce facial recognition technology (FRT) for international air travel, with a pilot project scheduled for June 2025. This development builds on the existing Digi Yatra platform, which currently facilitates contactless entry and security clearance for domestic flights by using facial biometrics. The move towards FRT for international travel is expected to further streamline the airport experience, providing travellers with a secure and efficient way to store and use their identification and travel documents digitally.
Digi Yatra Foundation CEO, Suresh Khadakbhavi, confirmed that the platform will soon cater to international passengers. The foundation is working with visa-issuing agencies and the Bureau of Immigration to integrate FRT for global travel. Additionally, the Digi Yatra Foundation plans to introduce e-passports for Indian international travellers. The rollout will initially focus on international passengers, with Indian citizens gaining access once the government begins issuing these digital documents. Countries such as Singapore and several European Union nations have already adopted e-passports and these nations are expected to be key participants in the pilot project.
Under this new system, passengers will scan their physical or mobile boarding pass at an E-Gate and look into an FRS camera. The system will validate the traveller’s identity and travel documents, opening the gate once the information has been verified. This process aims to enhance security and reduce the need for physical ID checks at various airport checkpoints.
Currently, the Digi Yatra platform is available at major Indian airports, including Bengaluru, Varanasi, Delhi and Mumbai. It was first launched in December 2022 and has expanded to Vijayawada, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune by April 2023. The service offers registered users contactless entry and security clearance, thanks to facial recognition technology, which verifies passengers’ identities without requiring them to show physical documents. Special queues and check-in points have been set up for those using the Digi Yatra app or kiosk.
However, as of April 2024, the Digi Yatra system requires users to sign up using their Aadhaar ID. While there are plans to incorporate other forms of identification, progress on this has been slow. Digi Yatra is an industry-led initiative, supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in India, aimed at modernising the travel experience and making air travel more efficient and secure.
With the planned introduction of FRT for international travellers and the rollout of e-passports, India is positioning itself as a leader in aviation technology, following the global trend of adopting advanced digital solutions for travel. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the convenience and safety of air travel for both passengers in the domestic and international sectors.