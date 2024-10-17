Secrets of the past!

As Indians, our pride in our rich culture and ancient civilization is well-known. However, we often overlook the fascinating prehistoric legacies that shape our history. Here are four remarkable archaeological sites across the country that not only showcase our ancient roots but also make for fantastic holiday destinations, for the adventurous at heart!

Vangchhia, Mizoram

Nestled in the Champhai district of Mizoram, Vangchhia is a captivating village that boasts 171 ancient menhir stones, recognised as the state’s first protected archaeological site since 2012. These towering stones, some reaching 1.5 metres wide, are adorned with intricate carvings of humans, animals and weapons, each telling a story of the past. The locals believe those featuring head-dresses may represent warriors, adding a layer of intrigue to these historic relics.

Nearby, a rock shelter offers breathtaking views of Myanmar, while a stone-paved walkway leads to the Tiau River, a vital waterway in the region. Due to its remote location, Vangchhia is best visited as a day trip from Aizawl. We suggest this is planned as a one-destination trip as getting to Vangchhia is quite the task, but well worth the effort. Stay at The Grand Aizawl, 225 kms away from the site. Stay over at Hotel Alpha in Champhai town, before heading back to Aizawl the next day. Another exciting day trip from Champhai could be to Lake Pala Tipo (Palak) — a 12-hour drive away. Closest airport is Aizawl/Lengpui Closest railhead: Bairabi/Silchar.

Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh

Venture into the heart of Madhya Pradesh to explore the Bhimbetka rock shelters, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that showcases the earliest signs of human life in India. Nestled about 45 kilometres southeast of Bhopal, this remarkable site spans the Paleolithic and Mesolithic periods, featuring over 750 rock shelters across seven hills. Dating back more than 1,00,000 years, some shelters boast stunning prehistoric cave paintings depicting animals, dance and hunting scenes, offering a fascinating glimpse into ancient life. While in the area, don’t miss the cultural treasures of Bhopal, including Gohar Mahal, Birla Mandir and the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum. For an extra dose of history, head to the stunning stupas at Sanchi, just under 50 kilometres away. Stay at Taj Lakefront, 44 km away from the site. Closest airport and railhead: Bhopal.