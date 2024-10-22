Lifestyle changes can prevent arthritis

CHENNAI: Arthritis is a condition where the cartilage, a soft layer in the bone joints, gets worn out. The cartilage in the joint, called hyaline cartilage, doesn’t regenerative once damaged in affected patients. There are two types of arthritis - primary and secondary. The reason for primary arthritis is not known and it often affects senior citizens.

The most common type of primary arthritis is osteoporosis, which is caused by wear and tear to the cartilage. “It can affect any joint, but the knee is usually most commonly involved. It also affects the hands, which are small joints. Osteoarthritis affects women more than men,” said Dr S Ashok Gavaskar, orthopaedics, Trauma Centre and Care, Rela Hospital.

The secondary type of arthritis is caused due to underlying health conditions like autoimmune disease and also trauma. Another factor that may contribute to the condition is comorbidities like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and lung disease. Rheumatoid arthritis is a secondary type of arthritis. Though secondary type of arthritis is not common, it’s aggressive and the progression will be quicker. It also affects the younger age groups. If diagnosed early, it can be treated effectively, and normal functions can be carried out by the affected individual.

Secondary arthritis can be medically and surgically treated, but prevention is the key. Lifestyle modifications will help in prevention and also delay onset of arthritis. Weight reduction and maintaining an active lifestyle are the best options for women. “If the patient has difficulty in sitting on the floor and squatting, we would advise them to avoid all these activities and do other activities.

They can still live an active life,” Dr Gavaskar added. When it comes to treatment, medication is not the permanent solution as there is no end point in treating arthritis. “Sometimes, we recommend joint supplements, but their efficacy is not clear and it’s not preferred as frontline treatment,” he said.

“If there is consistent pain in younger patients, biological injections like platelet rich plasma, sourced from the patient’s body is given. Stem cell therapy is effective only in the first and second stage of arthritis. In advanced stages like stage 3 and 4, joint preservation therapy is offered. In cases where the total cartilage is worn out, realignment surgeries are performed,” said Dr Ashok Gavaskar added.