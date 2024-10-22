Sports injuries on the rise in kids in India

As more and more children take up sports in India, there is a rise in incidences of injuries. Dr Deepak Joshi, director of Sports Injury Centre, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, said adequate rest between training sessions, proper rehabilitation, use of protective gear and quality equipment, and maintaining proper diet and nutrition are paramount. Speaking to Kavita Bajeli-Datt, Dr Joshi said proper rehabilitation and complete recovery after an injury is important and should not be taken lightly. Edited excerpts:

As more children and youngsters are taking sports seriously, have the incidence of health issues among them increased in the country?

India has been on a journey to become a sporting nation, which has inspired more and more children and young people to take up different sports, which is a good thing for the country’s sporting future, but this has led to a rise in the incidence of injuries during sports among children.

These children are not just playing for enjoyment, but taking their sports seriously and want to compete at higher levels. This puts them through a more intense training regime, making them more prone to injuries. These injuries are owing to inadequate warm-up, poor technique, and suboptimal protective gear or equipment.

The adolescent population also have an imbalance between strength and flexibility that can increase the risk of injuries. Proper training from the beginning, preferably from schools or coaching academies, should be given, and the ways and methods to reduce injuries should be taught to these young players.

What are the common sports injuries, and what are their causes?

Joint sprains, muscle strains and overuse injuries are among the most common sports injuries. Other common injuries include ligament tears like ACL tears, fractures and dislocations, and head injuries (most commonly concussion). The leading causes are inadequate rest between training sessions, poor technique, improper rehabilitation, and imbalanced training sessions. Among these, the most avoidable injuries are overuse injuries. Athletes should avoid doing too much too soon. Both coaches and players should be aware of cross-training and alternative activities with different styles, speeds, intensities, and time frames of exercise. Proper rehabilitation after injuries and complete recovery before returning to sports is paramount and should not be taken lightly.