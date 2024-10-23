Calculus and Beyond

Leibniz’s works on Differential Calculus was published nine years before that of Isaac Newton. Scholars are, however, of the opinion that each discovered the methods independently. Leibniz went on to invent the pinwheel calculator in 1685, which could multiply, divide and extract roots, while the calculator invented by Blaise Pascal could only manage addition and subtraction. Leibniz moved to Hanover in 1676, after a short trip to London. While in Hanover, he delved into geology and numismatics, by writing on the topic of development of mining in the Harz Mountains. He began promoting the project to utilise windmills to enhance the mining operations. However, the project was shut by Duke Ernst August in 1685.

Leibniz travelled far and wide after he was commissioned to write a history of the House of Brunswick. He travelled throughout Germany, Austria, and Italy. But he could never complete the project. He was appointed the Librarian of Herzog August Library in Wolfenbuttel in 1691. Leibniz passed away in Hanover in 1716. Although he is known as the Father of German Philosophy, the majority of his work is in French.