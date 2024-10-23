Earth's water cycle: The balance is broken!

‘Atmospheric rivers’

A report on the Economics of Water by the Global Commission explains how water moves around in “atmospheric rivers”, as part of the global water cycle. Water evaporates from the ground and rises into the atmosphere, spreading across the world as vapour, before cooling, condensing and returning to the Earth as rain or snow. The cycle is vital for sustaining ecosystems, as it provides freshwater resources for plants and animals, supporting biodiversity. Wetlands, rivers, and lakes are crucial habitats that depend on the regular replenishment of water. Evaporation cools the surface, while condensation and precipitation release heat, influencing temperature patterns and weather systems. This regulation affects global climate patterns, such as the distribution of deserts and rainforests. The process is hence essential to regulate the temperature of the planet, maintain the climatic cycle, and sustain life, which is why, the Earth is composed of over 71% water. However, man has been mishandling the land and water resources available for sustenance for decades, which has led to ‘unprecedented stress’ building up on the planet, which is now reflecting in the simple, most essential and crucial water cycle, the report suggests. The water cycle essentially involves two main sources of water -- the Blue Water, found in rivers and lakes; and Green Water, which is contained in soils and plant life, and released into the atmosphere via transpiration. The study focuses on the otherwise neglected Green Water, which accounts for around half of the global rainfall.

According to the authors, as quoted by media reports, a steady supply of green water is essential for supporting vegetation that can store planet-heating carbon, but the destructive path that humans have taken, including the destruction of wetlands and forests, has led to the depletion of these carbon sinks and is accelerating the rate of global warming. The climate change-fuelled heat is drying out landscapes, reducing moisture and increasing the risk of wildfires. As global temperatures rise, evaporation rates increase, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere, which can result in more intense precipitation events, contributing to flooding and soil erosion. Climate change is affecting the distribution of precipitation, leading to changes in where and how much it rains, aiding the vegetation of certain landscapes. Some regions may experience increased rainfall, while others may face prolonged drought. This variability poses challenges for agriculture, water supply, and natural ecosystems.

Rising temperatures are causing glaciers and polar ice to melt, affecting the availability of freshwater in regions that are dependent on snowmelt for their water supply. The increase in melting of ice caps also contributes to rising sea levels. Increased runoff due to heavy rainfall also leads to the contamination of water bodies with pollutants and sediment, affecting water quality. Additionally, warmer water temperatures can lead to the blooming of harmful algae, further degrading aquatic ecosystems.