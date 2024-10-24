New festive frontiers!

The mesmerising North-East of India — encompassing the seven sister states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram — is not only a treasure trove of breathtaking landscapes but also a hub for some of the country’s most celebrated music and adventure festivals attracting the youth. These festivals combine cultural celebrations with sustainability, offering a community-driven experience that leaves lasting memories and lesser carbon footprints on our planet. If you’re planning a trip to this region, make sure to add these four renowned festivals to your itinerary and while you’re there, take some extra days to explore the surrounding attractions. These festivals are not just events but experiences that will leave you with an enriched understanding of the North-East’s diverse cultures. So pack your bags and let the melodies, adventures and traditions of this unique region sweep you away!

Majuli Music Festival, Assam

The Majuli Music Festival is gearing up for its fifth edition this year on the serene Majuli Island, Assam. Founded by singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Mukul Doley, this festival blends music, culture and local experiences in a truly immersive way. Expect performances from indie artists across India, alongside traditional folk acts that celebrate the region’s rich heritage. Sustainability takes centre stage, with eco-friendly initiatives and partnerships with local groups for waste management. Besides music, you’ll enjoy art installations, handicraft displays and local cuisine, all set against Majuli’s stunning natural beauty. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with local craftspeople, visit the island’s historic satras (monasteries) and indulge in some birdwatching.

Dates: 22-24 November 2024.

Stay at: Ayang Okum River Bank Bamboo Cottage, Sitadar Chuk (9km from Majuli).