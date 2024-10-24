New festive frontiers!

The mesmerising North-East of India — encompassing the seven sister states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram — is not only a treasure trove of breathtaking landscapes but also a hub for some of the country’s most celebrated music and adventure festivals attracting the youth. These festivals combine cultural celebrations with sustainability, offering a community-driven experience that leaves lasting memories and lesser carbon footprints on our planet. If you’re planning a trip to this region, make sure to add these four renowned festivals to your itinerary and while you’re there, take some extra days to explore the surrounding attractions. These festivals are not just events but experiences that will leave you with an enriched understanding of the North-East’s diverse cultures. So pack your bags and let the melodies, adventures and traditions of this unique region sweep you away!
Majuli Music Festival, Assam
The Majuli Music Festival is gearing up for its fifth edition this year on the serene Majuli Island, Assam. Founded by singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Mukul Doley, this festival blends music, culture and local experiences in a truly immersive way. Expect performances from indie artists across India, alongside traditional folk acts that celebrate the region’s rich heritage. Sustainability takes centre stage, with eco-friendly initiatives and partnerships with local groups for waste management. Besides music, you’ll enjoy art installations, handicraft displays and local cuisine, all set against Majuli’s stunning natural beauty. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with local craftspeople, visit the island’s historic satras (monasteries) and indulge in some birdwatching.
Dates: 22-24 November 2024.
Stay at: Ayang Okum River Bank Bamboo Cottage, Sitadar Chuk (9km from Majuli).
Cherry Blossom Festival, Meghalaya
Born during the challenging times of 2021, the Cherry Blossom Festival in Meghalaya has quickly become a staple for music, arts and cultural enthusiasts. The brainchild of festival director Jason Manners, this festival is a testament to the healing power of music. This year’s fourth edition promises a star-studded line-up, including performances by AKON, Boney M, Lucas Wong and R3HAB. While attending, don’t miss the chance to explore some of Meghalaya’s iconic attractions, such as Nartiang Monoliths, Lady Hydari Park and the famous Living Roots Bridge.
Dates: 15-16 November 2024.
Stay at: Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong (21.5 km away).
Orange Festival of Adventure & Music, Arunachal Pradesh
Nestled in the picturesque Orange Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music offers a unique blend of thrill and melody. By day, festival-goers can participate in activities like paragliding, zip-lining and white-water rafting. As the sun sets, they can unwind to the sounds of live music from artistes who have previously included the likes of Bombay Vikings and Ritviz. Food stalls serve local delicacies and visitors are encouraged to try the indigenous rice wine, Poka. While there, take time to explore Dambuk’s tranquil surroundings, learn about the Adi and Mishmi tribes or step back in history with a visit to Bhismaknagar Fort.
Dates:13-15 December 2024.
Stay at: Bomjir Resort, Bomjir (20 km from Dambuk).
Hornbill Festival, Nagaland
A cultural spectacle unlike any other, the Hornbill Festival is held annually in Nagaland’s capital, Kohima. Organised by the state’s Tourism and Art & Culture Departments, this festival is a vibrant celebration of the traditions and heritage of Nagaland’s many tribes. Known as the ‘festival of festivals,’ it showcases colourful cultural performances, traditional sports, handicrafts and delicious local food. A parallel music festival adds even more excitement to the event. Visitors can also explore nearby attractions such as the Nagaland State Museum, Naga Bazaar and Khonoma Village.
Dates: 1-10 December 2024.
Stay at: Kohima Camp, Kigwema (3 km away)