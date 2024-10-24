Pushkar Camel Fair 2024 to begin on November 9

The iconic Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan is set to enthrall visitors once again, running from November 9 to November 15, this year. hosted in the serene town of Pushkar, nestled on the edge of the Thar Desert, the fair offers an authentic glimpse into the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Rajasthan. For over a century, the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Mela, has been a magnet for tourists from around the world. More than 50,000 camels, horses and cattle will be on display, with pastoralists, especially the Raikas, a traditional camel-herding community, showcasing their prized animals.

The fair is more than just a livestock market. Visitors can enjoy the carnival-like atmosphere, complete with musicians, dancers, acrobats and even snake charmers, alongside traditional games such as kabaddi and gilli-danda. The cultural performances, which range from folk music to contemporary acts, will showcase the best of local talent, ensuring that every evening ends on a high note.

On the first day, the festivities begin with a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by traditional Pooja and Sand Art by renowned artist Ajay Rawat. As the day progresses, visitors can witness competitions such as the mandana, a traditional Rajasthani art form and a football match between locals and tourists. The evening is reserved for the stunning ‘deepdaan’ ceremony, where hundreds of candles float on the Pushkar Sarovar, creating a mesmerising sight. The day concludes with a cultural performance and a grand fireworks display lighting up the desert sky. The fair also hosts a Shilpgram Handicraft Bazaar, where artisans from across the region display their handcrafted wares, offering visitors a chance to take home a piece of Rajasthan’s artistic heritage. Nature lovers will appreciate the early morning walks, where they can explore the beautiful surroundings of Pushkar, including the sacred Pushkar Sarovar and the town’s many temples. The spiritual side of the fair is not to be missed, with the Maha Aarti, a grand evening prayer ceremony held on the banks of the lake, being one of the highlights. The final day of the fair will be marked by a mega cultural event and prize distribution, bringing the week-long celebrations to a grand close.