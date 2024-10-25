Tech buzz: L&T Technology Services opens its ‘experience zone’ in Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services Limited has opened its LTTS Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru. This AI-driven LTTS Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, is set to serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments. The LTTS Experience Zone offers an immersive environment where visitors can engage with live demonstrations, interactive displays and expert consultations, the company said. On Thursday, many companies announced their partnership with NVIDIA. Tata Communications also announced a transformative upgrade to its AI cloud infrastructure in India, powered by NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to launch industry-specific solutions and offerings that will help customers adopt AI faster and at scale. These solutions and offerings will be delivered through TCS’ new business unit focused on NVIDIA, under its AI.Cloud business unit
Tech Mahindra announces AI Center of Excellence
Tech Mahindra has announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) powered by NVIDIA platforms to drive advancements in sovereign large language
model (LLM) frameworks, agentic AI, and physical AI. Leveraging the capabilities of the CoE, Tech Mahindra has also developed Project Indus 2.0, an advanced AI model powered by NVIDIA NeMo based on Hindi. Project Indus 2.0 caters to diverse sectors, including retail, banking, healthcare, and citizen services. In the future, Indus 2.0 aims to include agentic workflows and support multiple dialects to provide a more nuanced and effective AI solution tailored to India’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape, the company said. IT company Wipro also announced new initiatives that leverage the full NVIDIA AI stack to help clients across multiple industries including healthcare, communications and financial services.
Garmin introduces Fenix 8 series GPS smartwatches
Garmin, a global leader in fitness wearables, has launched its highly anticipated Fenix 8 series in India. Designed for athletes and adventure enthusiasts, this next-gen series offers ultimate training modules and tracking capabilities. The Fenix 8 Series boasts advanced features including AMOLED or Solar display options, up to 48 days battery life for the solar model, daily training readiness score, Body Battery score, endurance score, hill score, and VO2 max. Additionally, it offers strength training features, 40-meter dive capabilities, a built-in speaker and microphone, voice assistant, and voice commands. Garmin Fenix 8 Series is priced starting at `86,990, with a two-year warranty, and will be available at premium stores and the Garmin India website. According to Tim Spurling, GM, emerging markets CAMEA, Garmin, “The Fenix 8 Series is perfect for individuals looking to elevate their performance or maintain a healthy lifestyle.”
Noise launches NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch for women
Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, launches the NoiseFit Diva 2, a sleek and feature-rich smartwatch designed specifically for women. This sophisticated timepiece combines elegance and functionality, reimagining women’s wearables. The NoiseFit Diva 2 features an Advanced Female Health Suite, including cycle tracking and analysis, empowering women to stay in tune with their health. Its premium metal build and vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display make it a stylish accessory. The smartwatch also boasts a Noise Health Suite with heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. With IP68 water and dust resistance, over 100 sports modes, and 100 customisable watch faces, the NoiseFit Diva 2 is designed for durability and versatility. Seamless integration with the NoiseFit App enables users to set health goals, track progress, and engage with a like-minded community. Available in five stylish variants, the NoiseFit Diva 2 starts at `4,499 and `4,999