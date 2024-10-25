Tech buzz: L&T Technology Services opens its ‘experience zone’ in Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services Limited has opened its LTTS Experience Zone at its design hub in Bengaluru. This AI-driven LTTS Experience Zone, leveraging the NVIDIA AI platform, is set to serve clients in the Mobility and Tech segments. The LTTS Experience Zone offers an immersive environment where visitors can engage with live demonstrations, interactive displays and expert consultations, the company said. On Thursday, many companies announced their partnership with NVIDIA. Tata Communications also announced a transformative upgrade to its AI cloud infrastructure in India, powered by NVIDIA Hopper GPUs. Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to launch industry-specific solutions and offerings that will help customers adopt AI faster and at scale. These solutions and offerings will be delivered through TCS’ new business unit focused on NVIDIA, under its AI.Cloud business unit

Tech Mahindra announces AI Center of Excellence

Tech Mahindra has announced the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) powered by NVIDIA platforms to drive advancements in sovereign large language

model (LLM) frameworks, agentic AI, and physical AI. Leveraging the capabilities of the CoE, Tech Mahindra has also developed Project Indus 2.0, an advanced AI model powered by NVIDIA NeMo based on Hindi. Project Indus 2.0 caters to diverse sectors, including retail, banking, healthcare, and citizen services. In the future, Indus 2.0 aims to include agentic workflows and support multiple dialects to provide a more nuanced and effective AI solution tailored to India’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape, the company said. IT company Wipro also announced new initiatives that leverage the full NVIDIA AI stack to help clients across multiple industries including healthcare, communications and financial services.