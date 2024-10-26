Learning curve from pangolin conservation project in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Sniffer dogs helping crack crime is common knowledge. They are now being put to good use in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh, to identify safe homes for the critically endangered pangolin, one of the most trafficked of mammalian species. A first-of-its-kind research project by the Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT) and MP Forest Department to develop ecology-based conservation strategies for the Indian pangolin, has led to the successful rehabilitation of at least 15 of them in the Pench and Satpura Tiger Reserves. They were confiscated by the state forest department from smugglers. What’s more, five of the 13 rehabilitated females have started reproducing after mating with wild males in the same forests.

The two canines are an integral part of rehabilitation, especially trained as they are in the scent of pangolins for finding the right and safest homes for them in the wild.

“The dogs are the starting point of the entire model that was launched in 2019-end. They actually sniff the unique scent of pangolins in existing boroughs, to first trace the borough used by wild pangolins in the past. Camera traps are then placed to figure out whether those boroughs are currently inhabited by wild pangolins or not to ensure that the confiscated ones are freed in secluded and safe boroughs. The database of the empty boroughs is subsequently used to release radio tagged pangolins into the wild,” said conservation biologist Aditya Joshi, who heads the WCT’s Conservation Research Division. Radio tags help the researchers monitor their survival, life cycle in the wild and how they are contributing to breeding.